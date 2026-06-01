Jayein toh jayein kahan: How to beat the summer rush and overtourism in the hills

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi championing domestic travel, Indians are eager to explore their own backyard this summer. The only problem? Everyone seems to have had the exact same idea at the exact same time.

Chamoli, May 31 (ANI): Vehicles line up in a long traffic on the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) near Joshimath, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

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As the summer break hits its peak, popular hill stations have turned into urban jungles of traffic jams, leaving travellers with the dreaded question: Jayein toh jayein kahan? With airlines cutting domestic capacity and operating fewer flights this season, escaping the crowds is proving harder than ever.

Travel and hospitality experts decode how you can still enjoy a peaceful, picture-perfect holiday without getting stuck in a mountain gridlock.

Domestic tourism sees strong demand

SD Nandakumar (SOTC Travel) and Rajeev Kale (Thomas Cook India) say domestic tourism is booming, driven by the Prime Minister’s call to explore India and global geopolitical shifts. Demand remains strong for Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, the Andamans and the North East, while pilgrimage destinations such as Char Dham, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Rishikesh-Haridwar, Tirupati and Rameshwaram are key growth drivers.

The travel hack: Villages and homestays

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{{^usCountry}} Is it smarter to ditch city-centre hotels for a homestay? Experts give a resounding yes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is it smarter to ditch city-centre hotels for a homestay? Experts give a resounding yes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zostel & Zo World, says smart travellers are increasingly using popular hubs as transit points: “Many travellers still use destinations like Shimla and Manali as their anchor points, but are choosing to stay in nearby villages such as Cheog, Theog, Mashobra and Kotkhai around Shimla, or Dobhi and Vashisht near Manali. These locations offer easier access to the region while helping travellers avoid congestion, long queues and crowds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zostel & Zo World, says smart travellers are increasingly using popular hubs as transit points: “Many travellers still use destinations like Shimla and Manali as their anchor points, but are choosing to stay in nearby villages such as Cheog, Theog, Mashobra and Kotkhai around Shimla, or Dobhi and Vashisht near Manali. These locations offer easier access to the region while helping travellers avoid congestion, long queues and crowds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The payoff, he says, is a more immersive holiday: “Travellers get to interact with local hosts, enjoy regional cuisine, explore lesser-known trails and experience the destination beyond its tourist hotspots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The payoff, he says, is a more immersive holiday: “Travellers get to interact with local hosts, enjoy regional cuisine, explore lesser-known trails and experience the destination beyond its tourist hotspots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ved Khanna, Board member of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), agrees: “Main stations are chock-a-block and extremely crowded. Many popular hill stations are suffering from over-tourism. Instead of staying in crowded centres, it is better to stay in nearby scenic villages. For example, if you want to visit Manali, staying in Naggar is a far better option. It is scenic, peaceful and offers solitude.” Golden rules for a peaceful summer holiday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ved Khanna, Board member of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), agrees: “Main stations are chock-a-block and extremely crowded. Many popular hill stations are suffering from over-tourism. Instead of staying in crowded centres, it is better to stay in nearby scenic villages. For example, if you want to visit Manali, staying in Naggar is a far better option. It is scenic, peaceful and offers solitude.” Golden rules for a peaceful summer holiday {{/usCountry}}

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If you’re planning a getaway this summer, here’s some advice from travel experts to ensure you actually return feeling relaxed:

Shift your radius by just 20km: You don’t need to reinvent the wheel or fly across the country. As Aviral Gupta advises, “Choosing a quieter village just 20-30km away from a popular destination can also dramatically enhance the experience.”

Embrace slow travel: Stop trying to tick off ten tourist spots in three days. Ved Khanna recommends staying for at least four to six days: “Ideally, select a resort or homestay that has most facilities within the property itself... The best holidays are often those where you slow down rather than constantly move around. Long drives to crowded sightseeing ‘points’ can be avoided.”

The smart traveller’s checklist

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Homestay owners Namita and Yogesh of Himalayan Homestead near Mukteshwar suggest:

Book ahead: Unlike city hotels, homestays have limited rooms. With summer demand high, reserve your stay 7-10 days in advance.

Watch the weather: June is generally pleasant, but late June brings pre-monsoon showers across North India. Hilly stretches can see shooting stones and temporary roadblocks, so check forecasts and state disaster management updates before travelling.

Carry cash: Do not depend entirely on UPI or cards. Network outages and power cuts can disrupt digital payments in remote areas, making cash useful for emergencies and local purchases.

Pack essentials: Remote towns may not have 24-hour pharmacies or supermarkets. Carry personal medicines and a basic first-aid kit.

Quiet alternatives to crowded hotspots

If you want cool mountain air without the crowds, experts recommend these lesser-known destinations:

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Himachal Pradesh:

Laida - A quiet hamlet near the Great Himalayan National Park, known for village life and traditional stays.

Billing - A calmer alternative to nearby Bir, with scenic views and glamping options.

Kotkhai - A peaceful substitute for Shimla, surrounded by apple orchards and forests.

Naldehra - A quiet getaway above Shimla with comfortable stay options.

Uttarakhand:

Binsar - A tranquil retreat amid deodar forests, ideal for nature walks.

Munsiyari - Known for its forests and panoramic Himalayan views.

Swap the crowds for:

Ooty/Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu) → Valparai or Pollachi

Mahabaleshwar/Lonavala (Maharashtra) → Amboli or Wai

Munnar (Kerala) → Vagamon or Marayoor

Darjeeling (West Bengal) → Lepchajagat or Takdah

Travel tip: Call your accommodation a day before arrival for the latest road and route updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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