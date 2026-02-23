Karma Lakelands’ Net Zero Vision 2030 featured as global case study at 2nd ICCMRO conference

In a significant recognition of sustainable business practices, the environmental initiatives of Karma Lakelands were showcased at the 2nd ICCMRO Conference held on February 22.
The 270-acre golf resort’s "Net Zero Vision 2030" has been included as a core case study in the prestigious Springer publication, Compassionate Organisations in BANI Times.
The research, led by professor S N Mishra and a distinguished team of academics, was presented in collaboration with MDI Gurgaon, TERI School of Advanced Studies, and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.
Highlighting the shift toward climate-responsive business, Ashwani Khurana, founder-CEO of Karma Lakelands, emphasised that sustainability has evolved from a standalone initiative into a core strategic principle for modern enterprise.