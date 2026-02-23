Karma Lakelands’ Net Zero Vision 2030 featured as global case study at 2nd ICCMRO conference

In a significant recognition of sustainable business practices, the environmental initiatives of Karma Lakelands were showcased at the 2nd ICCMRO Conference held on February 22. Diki Bhutia, Director Sustainability, Karma Lakelands and Ashwani Khurana, Founder & Chief Eternal Optimist (CEO) Karma Lakelands The 270-acre golf resort’s "Net Zero Vision 2030" has been included as a core case study in the prestigious Springer publication, Compassionate Organisations in BANI Times.

Group Captain (Prof) SN Mishra, TERI SAS

The research, led by professor S N Mishra and a distinguished team of academics, was presented in collaboration with MDI Gurgaon, TERI School of Advanced Studies, and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.

Extreme right: Dr Ingrid Kissling, Director, BFH, Bern University, Switzerland with her team