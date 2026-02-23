Edit Profile
    Karma Lakelands’ Net Zero Vision 2030 featured as global case study at 2nd ICCMRO conference

    The 270-acre golf resort’s "Net Zero Vision 2030" has been included as a core case study in the Springer publication, Compassionate Organisations in BANI Times

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 6:22 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    In a significant recognition of sustainable business practices, the environmental initiatives of Karma Lakelands were showcased at the 2nd ICCMRO Conference held on February 22.

    Diki Bhutia, Director Sustainability, Karma Lakelands and Ashwani Khurana, Founder & Chief Eternal Optimist (CEO) Karma Lakelands
    Diki Bhutia, Director Sustainability, Karma Lakelands and Ashwani Khurana, Founder & Chief Eternal Optimist (CEO) Karma Lakelands

    The 270-acre golf resort’s "Net Zero Vision 2030" has been included as a core case study in the prestigious Springer publication, Compassionate Organisations in BANI Times.

    Group Captain (Prof) SN Mishra, TERI SAS
    Group Captain (Prof) SN Mishra, TERI SAS

    The research, led by professor S N Mishra and a distinguished team of academics, was presented in collaboration with MDI Gurgaon, TERI School of Advanced Studies, and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.

    Extreme right: Dr Ingrid Kissling, Director, BFH, Bern University, Switzerland with her team
    Extreme right: Dr Ingrid Kissling, Director, BFH, Bern University, Switzerland with her team

    Highlighting the shift toward climate-responsive business, Ashwani Khurana, founder-CEO of Karma Lakelands, emphasised that sustainability has evolved from a standalone initiative into a core strategic principle for modern enterprise.

    News/Htcity/Trips Tours/Karma Lakelands' Net Zero Vision 2030 Featured As Global Case Study At 2nd ICCMRO Conference
    © 2026 HindustanTimes