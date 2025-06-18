Land snorkelling is the travel reset you didn't know you needed

Slow tourism is picking up momentum as travellers prioritise sustainable travel practices over the typical holiday experience. As per Mize, the slow travel market is projected to make over $335 billion by 2027. As the landscape evolves, so does the lingo. The latest travel term? Land snorkelling. With slow tourism on the rise, land snorkelling is redefining how we connect with the outdoors. (@ronnie_and_barty / IG)

What is it?

‘Land snorkelling’ was coined by American artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman, during a hike. According to Carol, slowing down reminded them of the quietness of snorkelling underwater.

“The first time I tried land snorkelling, I was in Chikmagalur,” says Nishant Sharma, head of marketing at JustWravel, adding, “I realised I was missing so much by always rushing through hikes.”

Influencer Shehnaz Treasury has an interesting take: “Mindful walking was always part of my travels. But it’s difficult in Mumbai; I’d look down to see stains, plastic and broken glasses. Land snorkelling should calm you, but here it reminds me how badly we treat our cities.”

Why does it make sense

According to Airbnb’s 2025 Spring Travel Trends, travellers are more focused on wellness than ever. Land snorkelling helps one feel grounded and boosts serotonin National Institute of Health, US, found.

Nishant notes, “It makes even familiar places feel new. You can walk through the same trail ten times and notice something different each time. That is what makes the experience addictive.”

How to try it out

A forest trail, village path, or a large public garden can be the perfect way to start. The only rules? Put your phone away, walk slowly and take it all in.

Traveller Deepanshu Soni says land snorkelling is essential for truly exploring a place.

“In Ladakh and Spiti, the land sometimes looks like the surface of the moon. I have seen mountains with purple shades. Lahaul has fields of broccoli. In Turtuk, people grow buckwheat. You cannot spot seabuckthorn berries from a car window — you have to walk through the bushes,” he shares.

“These are the kinds of details you only find when you travel slowly. For me, the journey matters more than the destination,” he notes.

Where to try land snorkelling

India’s diverse terrain makes it ideal for land snorkelling, says Nishant. “You do not need to go deep into the jungle. Even a short forest trail or mountain path can surprise you if you are looking closely,” he says.

From alpine valleys to tropical forests, here are a few standout places to begin.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

This Himalayan valley (pictured below) is known for its wild alpine blooms, rare herbs, and damp moss-covered rocks. A slow walk here reveals details you would otherwise miss on a regular trek.

2. Chikmagalur, Karnataka

This hill town’s numerous coffee plantations are surrounded by dense forests. During monsoon and early winter, the forest floor teems with fungi, insects, and wild creepers that reward patient eyes.

3. Chandratal, Himachal Pradesh

Around this high-altitude lake, one can find stony soil scattered with tiny alpine plants and fossil-like textures that make every step feel like a mini discovery.

4. Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

The quietness of this grassy valley makes every rustle and crunch more noticeable. Bordering Manipur and Nagaland, it’s rich in bamboo trails and vibrant slopes dotted with wildflowers.