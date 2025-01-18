Mahakumbh 2025 | Social media abuzz with IIT Baba, Monalisa, glamorous sadhvi, Kantewale Baba and more!

The ongoing Mahakumbh at Prayagraj is attracting global attention. The diverse personalities and events have gone viral, captivating social media. Here are some highlights: IIT Baba, necklace seller Monalisa, Kabootarwale Baba, 'glamrous sadhvi' Harsha Richhariya and Rudraksh Baba have gone viral during the ongoing Mahakumbh(Instagram and X)

Abhay Singh, an IIT Mumbai graduate, became a prominent figure due to his academic background and subsequent embrace of spirituality. Famous as IIT Baba joined Juna Akhara, but his interviews and views, which often clashed with the akhara's perspectives, led to his expulsion. His discourses continue to generate significant public discussion and debate.

Influencer Harsha Richhariya, dubbed the "glamorous sadhvi", sparked controversy this week after participating in a traditional procession for seers on a chariot at the Mahakumbh festival.

The controversy intensified, leading Harsha to announce her departure from the Mahakumbh, accompanied by tears. In a video shared on her social media account (X), she expressed that she was not yet a fully ordained sadhvi and that people had misjudged her identity based on her appearance. While deeply devoted to spirituality, she emphasized that she was still on a journey of spiritual growth.

The video of a necklace seller, affectionately termed ‘Monalisa’, has gone viral. The video, featuring a dusky girl with grey eyes from Indore, was captured by a YouTuber.

Since then, many people have been purchasing necklaces from her at "inflated" prices and seeking photographs with her. People are reportedly paying exorbitant sums ( ₹1,000) for ₹20 necklaces to create reels featuring her.

Saints adorned with 108-bead malas are a major attraction, with two individuals garnering significant attention. One is said to wear 11,000 malas, weighing over 30 kilograms, while the other, Gitanand Maharaj, reportedly wears 1.25 lakh malas, weighing 45 kilograms. Several other Rudraksh babas are also gaining online popularity.

Rajpuri Maharaj, famously known as Kabootarwale Baba, belongs to Juna Akhada. He has become an internet sensation due to a pigeon constantly perched on his head. The bird, named Hari Puri, has been his inseparable companion for nearly a decade, accompanying him during meals, sleep, and meditation. He believes in compassion for all creatures, stating, "All beings are equal, and caring for living beings is our responsibility. We should dedicate ourselves to serving all living creatures with kindness."

Ramesh Lal Nishad, a hat yogi, is referred to as Kantewale Baba due to his practice of lying on a bed of thorny babool bushes. Clad only in a saffron dhoti and a cloth wrapped around his head, he plays the damru while devotees observe him in astonishment. He considers this a form of "tapasya" and claims to remain unharmed, attributing it to "divine will." He intermittently chants mantras during this practice.

Known for cultivating various grains, including wheat, millet, and more, on his head for the past five years, Amarjeet from Sonbhadra has earned the moniker Anaajwale Baba, also known as Environment Baba. This unique practice stems from his commitment to environmental preservation and world peace. He shared that the new set of crops would remain on his head for another two-and-a-half months, coinciding with his pledge for the continued hoisting of the Indian flag and the peaceful culmination of the Mahakumbh. Devotees seeking his blessings are offered grains of rice as a symbol of his goodwill.