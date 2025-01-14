Mahakumbh 2025 | From Ayodhya to Prayagraj, I feel so blessed: Malini Awasthi

Singer Malini Awasthi performed in Tanzania on January 11, at Shri Ram Temple on Monday and on Makar Sankranti today, she is set to perform at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The singer calls it “janam janam ka punya hai aur mata-pita ka aashirwad”. Malini Awasthi performing at Shri Ram temple, Ayodhya on Monday

“The year has started on a spiritual note — singing in Tanzania and celebrating India so far and after performing in Ayodhya the next day I move to Prayagraj. I think Prabhu is very kind. I am just counting my blessings. God is so kind, Shri Ramji ki kripa,” says Awasthi.

The singer adds, “God couldn’t have been more kinder as Mahakumbh is on everyone’s mind. The first Shahi Snan takes place on Makar Sankranti (January 14) and it’s my fortune again and blessing to perform for Jagatguru Rambhadracharyaji. It’s his 75th birthday and he has taken a vachan from me that I will have to perform on his birthday, wherever I am.”

On performing at the festival, she says, “I think it will be one of the first performances of Kumbh. Of course, it’s for him but singing for God and that too in Prayagraj is so full of spiritualism and bhakti.”

She calls it “a manifestation of faith”. “Being a very strong Ram bhakh since my childhood. The way I got the chance to perform on pran pratistha diwas on January 22, then do Raag Seva inside the temple, and again getting to perform at Angad Tila at the Shri Ram Temple campus reaffirms my faith in just surrendering to Him.”

On a signing-off note, she says, “I was in Tanzania for a Hindi Diwas event, thousands of miles away from Ayodhya on Ram Lalla’s pran pratistha’s anniversary but my song alongside (singers) Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and Anuradha Paudwal written by (poet-lyricist) Yatindra Mishra got released by the Temple Trust.”