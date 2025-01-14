Who is Harsha Richhariya, influencer-turned-'Sadhvi' creating online buzz over Kumbh appearance?

Harsha Richhariya, an influencer and a professional host with nearly a million followers on Instagram, has created a buzz on social media amid her appearance at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Harsha Richhariya has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. (Instagram/host_harsha)

A section of the internet, which has unearthed her old photos and videos, has slammed her, saying she is not a Sadhvi (female ascetic) but a professional host and model.

Richhariya, 30, has been sharing her videos from Prayagraj, showing her at different venues and participating in different events. Recent photos and videos on her Instagram account shows her at various religious places in India, offering prayers and meeting spiritual gurus.

The influencer from Uttarakhand said she turned to spirituality two years ago.

"I left everything I had to do to adopt this new identity," she told a reporter in an interview, a video of which is being widely shared.

Who is Harsha Richhariya?

Richhariya said she is a disciple of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar. On Instagram, where her account handle is named "host_harsha", she describes herself as a social activist/influencer" and "Hindu sanatan sherni".

A video from August last year showed her participating in a candle-light vigil to seek justice for the 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Going by photos shared on Instagram, she hosted an Indian wedding in Bangkok and Myanmar in November.

In Prayagraj, Harsha Richhariya participated in a ritual to honour spiritual leader Vyasanand Giri Maharaj, an event which was also attended by American billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The congregation this year will take place till February 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "divine occasion" that brings together "countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture".

