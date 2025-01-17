Google celebrates Mahakumbh 2025 with virtual flower shower animation on search screen

In a heartfelt tribute to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Google has introduced a special feature on its search platform. Users who search for terms like ‘Kumbh’, ‘Maha Kumbh’, ‘Kumbh Mela’, or ‘Mahakumbh’ are greeted with a virtual shower of rose petals cascading down their screens. This animation not only adds a festive touch but also allows users to replay or share the experience via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. ￼ Mahakumbh Mela will conclude on February 26.(Screengrab)

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, commenced on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26. Despite biting cold and dense fog, millions of devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing and ‘Moksha’.

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented several measures. The Department of Telecommunications has upgraded the telecom infrastructure across the Mela area and key public spaces in Prayagraj, ensuring seamless communication for visitors. Additionally, an AI-based computerised ‘lost and found’ centre has been established to assist in reuniting lost individuals with their families.

Snan

Since January 11 to 16, over seven crore (70 million) people have taken holy dip in Sangam as part of the Mahakumbh, said an official statement. A footfall of a whopping 45 crore is expected at Mahakumbh 2025. On the first day, more than 1.5 crore devotees took the holy dip, marking an auspicious start to the Maha Kumbh.

The next pious ‘snan’ (holy bath) date is January 29, and preparations are already underway for the event. Following that, other key ‘snan’ dates include February 3 for Basant Panchami, February 12 for Maghi Purnima, and the conclusion of the Mahakumbh on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.