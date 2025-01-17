Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Preparations underway for next big ‘snan’ on Jan 29
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: The grand celebrations of Mahakumbh, one of the biggest religious gatherings around the world, kickstarted in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, January 13, 2025. The Mahakumbh will go on till February 26. Crores of people, devotees, and religious figures from across the world have made their way to Prayagraj to be a part of the festival....Read More
Mahakumbh 2025 | Key points
- On Thursday evening, a grand procession, which included participation by saints and sadhus from all thirteen akharas and the Panch Agni akhara, was carried out to mark the entry of Jagatguru Shankaracharya Dwarka Sharda Pithadhish Swami, Shri Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj into the Shankaracharya camp at Mahakumbh, said an ANI report.
- Earlier on Thursday, on the fourth day of the Mahakumbh, over three million devotees took a holy dip in Sangam- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, said the report.
- However, since January 11 to 16, over seven crore (70 million) people have taken holy dip in Sangam as part of the Mahakumbh, said an official statement. A footfall of a whopping 45 crore is expected at Mahakumbh 2025.
- The next key ‘snan’ (holy bath) date is January 29 and preparations are already in place for the big event. Following that, another key ‘snan’ dates are - February 3, for the occasion of Basant Panchami, February 12, for the occasion of Maghi Purnima, and finally the conclusion of Mahakumbh on February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Scores of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam ghat for holy dip
Many devotees continue to throng Prayagraj and the ghat of Triveni sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. So far, just five days in, a total of seven crore people have taken holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Chief of Army Staff reviews administrative preparations in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwidevi visited Prayagraj on Thursday and reviewed the administrative preparations carried out by the formation for Mahakumbh.
"During his visit, #COAS commended the efforts and dedication of the formation in extending invaluable support to the local administration in ensuring the seamless execution of this grand spiritual and cultural event, which attracts millions of devotees from across the globe," said Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a post on X.
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: UP DGP, Chief Secretary review preparations for next 'Amrit Snan' on January 29
The Uttar Pradesh Government has started preparations to make sure smooth conduct of the next big 'snan' (holy bath) on January 29 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. UP DGP Prashant Kumar, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, chaired a high-level meet to take stock of the preparations.
The two emphasized on the need of better telecom services, display of signanges directed devotees to railway stations, robust security across the venue and the need of enough urinals and toilets for the devotees and visitors, said a PTI report.