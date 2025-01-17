Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Preparations underway for next big ‘snan’ on Jan 29

Jan 17, 2025 6:54 AM IST

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwidevi visited Prayagraj on Thursday and reviewed the administrative preparations carried out by the formation for Mahakumbh.

"During his visit, #COAS commended the efforts and dedication of the formation in extending invaluable support to the local administration in ensuring the seamless execution of this grand spiritual and cultural event, which attracts millions of devotees from across the globe," said Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a post on X.