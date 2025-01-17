Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
Economy boost: Mahakumbh makes Prayagraj traders flourish

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 17, 2025 09:29 PM IST

Industries such as hospitality, food, woollen clothing, blankets, quilts, mattresses and electronics have experienced a 30-40% increase in sales

The Mahakumbh has witnessed over 7 crore devotees take the holy dip at the Sangam during Paush Purnima and the Amrit Snan of Makar Sankranti. The arrival of crores of pilgrims and tourists has given a significant boost to the city’s business and economy. Industries such as hospitality, food, woollen clothing, blankets, quilts, mattresses and electronics have experienced a 30-40% increase in sales.

A bustling market in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
A bustling market in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Harjinder Singh, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Prayagraj, mentioned that the hotel industry has made excellent arrangements for pilgrims and tourists. Special attention is being paid to the comfort and convenience of visitors, and a large number of bookings are being made. Hotels in Prayagraj have seen a profit increase of 30-40%, and there are expectations of up to 50% profit in the coming days.

Shiv Shankar Singh, general secretary of District Business Association, said that there has been an increase in sales of FMCG products, automobiles, CCTV cameras, cables, and food items. Retail business in Prayagraj has also seen growth of about 20-25% up till the Makar Sankranti Snan. Traders are hopeful of better sales numbers on the day of Mauni Amavasya.

Kadir, district president of the Business Board, said sales of food items, grains, pooja materials, clothes, blankets, mattresses, electronics and tent fabric have also doubled so far.

