Meet FIFA’s cutest fan in Mexico: Osito, 8-year-old rescue poodle mix winning hearts

After the little duck waddling through the streets in Mexico City in the country’s FIFA World Cup jersey, soccer fever has now found a new unexpected furry fan.

A dog named "Osito" wears Mexican colors before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra)(AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra)

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Osito, an 8-year-old rescue poodle mix, who first arrived at Mexico’s opening match on June 11 and has been attending all matches since, is the internet’s new favourite soccer fan.

A dog named Osito wears a Mexico national team jersey and rides in a bicycle basket of Jorge Rangel before a World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Perched calmly on the back of a cargo bicycle, Osito can be seen dressed in a Mexico jersey, sunglasses and cap.

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{{^usCountry}} His pet parent, Jorge Rangel spent weeks preparing Osito’s World Cup look, from gathering accessories to adapting sunglasses to fit him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His pet parent, Jorge Rangel spent weeks preparing Osito’s World Cup look, from gathering accessories to adapting sunglasses to fit him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the attention that the two are getting, Rangel told AFP, “It exceeded all my expectations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the attention that the two are getting, Rangel told AFP, “It exceeded all my expectations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, this arrangement began by chance. One day, Rangel placed the dog in a delivery box attached to his bicycle and took him for a short ride. Osito seemed to enjoy it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, this arrangement began by chance. One day, Rangel placed the dog in a delivery box attached to his bicycle and took him for a short ride. Osito seemed to enjoy it. {{/usCountry}}

A fan, left, takes a photo with a dog named Osito, wearing a Mexico national soccer team jersey, next to Jorge Rangel before the World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

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Over time, Rangel added cushions, adjusted the setup and gradually brought him along on longer trips through the city. Before long, the pair became a familiar sight.

Now, children rush over to greet Osito, strangers stop to take photographs and some initially mistake him for a stuffed animal because he sits so still, often dressed in one of his many outfits.

Rangel added, “He has a very gentle temperament. Everybody wants to meet him.”

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