Monuments of My Country: 5 sites of historical and cultural relevance built by iconic women

Throughout India's rich history, numerous monumental structures have been commissioned and constructed by visionary women, reflecting their profound influence on the nation's architectural and cultural heritage. These edifices, ranging from temples and mosques to forts and stepwells, not only exemplify architectural brilliance but also embody the enduring legacies of their female patrons. Today, these monuments continue to be pivotal in understanding and appreciating India's diverse history and culture, serving as testaments to the indomitable spirit and contributions of women in shaping the nation's identity. These monumental structures, each born from the vision and determination of remarkable women, continue to inspire awe and admiration.

Dakshineswar Kali Mandir (Kolkata)

Situated on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, the Dakshineswar Kali Mandir stands as a beacon of devotion and architectural splendor. This iconic temple was commissioned by Rani Rashmoni, a revered philanthropist and devotee of Goddess Kali, in the mid-19th century. The temple's construction commenced in 1847 and culminated in 1855, showcasing a distinctive blend of traditional Bengali architecture with influences from Mughal design. The main temple, characterized by its nine spires (navaratna), is surrounded by twelve smaller shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, reflecting the syncretic religious culture of the time. Beyond its architectural grandeur, Dakshineswar holds immense spiritual significance, having been the sanctum where the mystic saint Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa served as the head priest. His teachings and spiritual practices from this very temple have profoundly influenced Hindu thought and philosophy. Today, Dakshineswar Kali Mandir continues to attract millions of pilgrims and tourists annually, standing as a testament to Rani Rashmoni's unwavering faith and her lasting impact on Kolkata's cultural and spiritual landscape.

Lal Darwaza Masjid (Jaunpur)

The Lal Darwaza Masjid, or "Red Portal Mosque," is a significant historical and religious landmark located in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Constructed in 1447 by Bibi Rajye, the queen of Sultan Mahmood Sharqi, this mosque exemplifies the architectural prowess of the Sharqi dynasty. Built to serve as a private place of worship for the queen, the mosque's design is marked by its elegant red sandstone façade and intricate Islamic calligraphy, reflecting the artistic sensibilities of the era. The mosque complex once included a palace and a madrasa, emphasizing Bibi Rajye's commitment to education and religious scholarship. Despite the passage of centuries, Lal Darwaza Masjid remains an active place of worship and a symbol of feminine resilience, highlighting the influential role women have played in India's historical and cultural narratives.

Mirjan Fort (Karnataka)

Nestled along the banks of the Aghanashini River in Karnataka, Mirjan Fort is a formidable structure that stands as a testament to the strategic acumen and architectural vision of Queen Chennabhairadevi, affectionately known as the "Pepper Queen" of India. Ruling over the region in the 16th century, Chennabhairadevi oversaw the construction of this fort to safeguard her prosperous kingdom, which was renowned for its pepper trade. The fort's architecture features high walls, bastions, and moats, designed to withstand invasions and protect the thriving port town. Built between the 16th and 17th centuries, Mirjan Fort played a pivotal role in the region's defense and trade operations. Today, the fort's ruins, enveloped by lush greenery, offer a glimpse into its storied past and stand as a monument to Queen Chennabhairadevi's legacy of resilience and prosperity.

Rani ki Vav (Gujarat)

Rani ki Vav, translating to "Queen's Stepwell," is an exquisite subterranean structure located in Patan, Gujarat. Commissioned in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati in memory of her husband, King Bhimdev I of the Solanki dynasty, this stepwell exemplifies the Maru-Gurjara architectural style. Designed as an inverted temple, Rani ki Vav is adorned with over a thousand meticulously carved sculptures depicting Hindu deities, mythological figures, and motifs, showcasing the artisans' unparalleled craftsmanship. The stepwell served both as a functional water reservoir and a place for social and religious gatherings, highlighting the significance of water in the arid region. After being submerged and silted over for centuries due to flooding, Rani ki Vav was excavated and restored in the late 20th century. In 2014, it was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrated for its intricate design and historical importance. Today, Rani ki Vav stands as a symbol of Queen Udayamati's devotion and the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat.

Humayun’s Tomb (New Delhi)

Humayun's Tomb, located in the heart of New Delhi, is a monumental testament to Mughal architecture and the enduring love of a wife for her husband. Commissioned by Empress Bega Begum, also known as Haji Begum, in 1565, this mausoleum was built in memory of her husband, Emperor Humayun. Designed by the Persian architect Mirak Mirza Ghiyas, the tomb is renowned for its grand scale and harmonious proportions, blending Persian architectural elements with local Indian craftsmanship. Notably, it was the first garden-tomb in the Indian subcontinent, setting a precedent for future Mughal architectural endeavors, including the iconic Taj Mahal. The complex is set within a Charbagh (four-part) garden, symbolizing the Islamic concept of paradise, with pathways and water channels adding to its serene ambiance. Humayun's Tomb not only serves as the final resting place of Emperor Humayun but also houses the graves of several other Mughal royals. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993, the tomb has undergone extensive restoration to preserve its historical and architectural integrity. Today, it stands as a testament to Empress Bega Begum's dedication and the rich cultural tapestry of Mughal-era India.

Much like these iconic sites, India’s essence is captured in countless exhilarating moments across its picturesque nooks and corners. This is perfectly exemplified in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through photography. Check out the entries and vote for your favourites here