On World Tourism Day, meet the travel influencers who don't get jetlagged

They have checked into luxury hotels, posed against mountain landscapes, practised yoga by the sea and hopped from Jaipur to New York — all without ever standing in an airport queue. With no flights to catch, passports to stamp or time zones to adjust to, they may just be the only travel creators who never have to deal with jet lag.

Kavya Mehra

(L-R) Kavya Mehra and Emma (Instagram)

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With 24.6K followers, Kavya Mehra was launched by Collective Artists Network in December 2024. Her digital persona brings together beauty, wellness, technology, lifestyle and travel. From beach vacations and volleyball games to yacht days and walks on the cobbled streets of Calpe, her content is less of a traditional travel destination guide and more leaned towards a lifestyle creator.

Kabir Manja

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{{^usCountry}} Backpacking, biking, fitness and life in the hills define Kabir Manja’s digital persona. His feed taps into the enduring appeal of slow travel and the outdoors, with a particular focus on mountain life and road adventures. With 6.7K followers, Kabir’s content is less about luxury check-ins and more about the open road. Kyra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Backpacking, biking, fitness and life in the hills define Kabir Manja’s digital persona. His feed taps into the enduring appeal of slow travel and the outdoors, with a particular focus on mountain life and road adventures. With 6.7K followers, Kabir’s content is less about luxury check-ins and more about the open road. Kyra {{/usCountry}}

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Launched in 2022 by FUTR Studios, Kyra is widely described as India’s first AI/virtual influencer. Designed as a young model and traveller, her computer-generated persona has built a sizeable 249K following on Instagram. She is seen at beaches, heritage sites and fashion-forward locations like New York. Kyra has even appeared on Shark Tank India.

Emma

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Created by the German National Tourist Board in 2023, Emma is a multilingual virtual ambassador designed to showcase Germany to international audiences. She is presented as a cosmopolitan Berlin resident with a love for technology and travel. Her digital presence extends beyond social media into chatbot interactions in over 20 languages. She has 37K followers on Instagram.

Alba Renai

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Madrid-based Alba Renai was developed by Be a Lion and trained by VIA Talents. She was positioned as a marketing asset for Meliá Hotels & Resorts, and later diversified into creating destination-led content. With 19K followers, she hops from the beaches of Spain to Coachella and even a Bad Bunny concert, packing a very real-looking itinerary into her virtual life.

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