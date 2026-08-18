Pooja Hegde leads NYC India Day Parade as chief guest

Actor Pooja Hegde recently added a splash of glamour to New York City after attending the 44th annual India Day Parade on Madison Avenue as the Chief Guest.

She went on to thank the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and city officials for organising the celebration, adding that representing the country abroad is a privilege she doesn’t take lightly (Photo: Instagram)

Dressed up for the occasion and wearing a sash that read “Chief Guest,” the actor was seen waving the Indian tricolour from atop a parade car as thousands gathered in Manhattan to celebrate Indian independence.

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Following the event, Pooja shared a series of pictures from the parade on her Instagram.

She captioned her post: “It was truly an honour and a matter of immense pride to be the Guest of Honour at the India Day Parade in New York. There was something incredibly surreal about seeing the streets of New York come alive with so many Indians, proudly celebrating our country and everything that connects us to home.”

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to thank the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and city officials for organising the celebration, adding that representing the country abroad is a privilege she doesn’t take lightly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to thank the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and city officials for organising the celebration, adding that representing the country abroad is a privilege she doesn’t take lightly. {{/usCountry}}

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