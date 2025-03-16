Prasoon Joshi, Malini Awasthi and Anwar Khan Manganiyar to perform at Ayodhya’s first literature and art festival

Music and art lovers in the state can plan a trip to Ayodhya, because besides a visit to the Shri Ram temple, you could also attend the city’s first-ever literature and art fest. Malini Awasthi, Prasoon Joshi, Anwar Khan Manganiyar and Yatindra Mishra(Instagram)

Titled Timeless Ayodhya Literature and Art Festival, the two-day event starts on March 21 and will be held at the Raj Sadan palace.

From engaging conversations and musical performances to poetry sessions, craft bazaar and food festival — the event will feature several celebrated artistes. While folk singer Malini Awasthi will present the Raghuraiyya: Awadh ka Sangeet, khayal performer Vidya Shah will present Bhakti movement in music.

Singer Anwar Khan Manganiyar will present folk music of Rajasthan, while poets Prasoon Joshi, Ammber Pandey, Amy Singh, Sheen Kaaf Nizam and Vijayarajamallika will take the centerstage at the poetry sessions.

The event has been curated and conceptualised by National Film Award-winning author Yatindra Mishra. “Besides being the land of Shri Ram, Ayodhya has also had great contribution in the field of literature, music and art. I have curated this festival with Minhal Hasan on the lines of the Jaipur Literature Festival to present the other aspects of culture. Engaging sessions such as Ayodhya Se Adhyatma, Legacy of India, Remembering Begum Akhtar, Kavi Aur Geetkar: Rubaru Roshani, Bhartiya Kavita: Bhasha Ki Vividhta and Taste, Textile and Tales will be some of the highlights,” he says.

The event will have speakers such as filmmaker Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, authors Vikram Sampath, Bhupendra Yadav, Yatindra Mishra, Jay Prakash Pandey, anchor Richa Anirudh, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, Sufi-kathak founder Manjari Chaturvedi and others.

To celebrate centenary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, cartoonist Manoj Sinha is coming up with the caricature portrait show of showman.

“Goswami Tulsidas wrote three out of seven kaands of Ramcharitmanas was wrote in Ayodhya, poets like Yuglanand Sharanji Maharaj, Karunasindhuji Maharaj, Mir Anis, Brij Narayan Chakbast, Kunwar Narayan, pakhawaj exponent Swami Pagal Dasji, Akhtari Bai Faizabadi ‘Begum Akhtar’ all hailed from here. So, we are trying put forth the cultural heritage of the city,” added Mishra.

The festival is open for all and only requires a free registration.