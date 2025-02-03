Raj Arjun and Sara Arjun on visiting Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj: Boat ride and divine dip at Triveni Sangam is beyond words

Actor Raj Arjun is delighted on visiting the Maha Kumbh with wife Sanya and daughter-actor Sara Arjun who reportedly is making her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's next film. Raj Arjun with daughter-actor Sara Arjun on their recent visit to Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj recently(Instagram)

“It was an impromptu trip. My wife had a desire, and it was also in my mind, so we came to Varanasi and by road went to Prayagraj. Our vehicle was stopped but pata nahi kaise people helped us and pahuch gaye. We kept a low profile and visited the Maha Kumbh as commoners aur maza bhi bahut aaya. There was such a big crowd but cap and mask laga kar chup-chaap kar ho gaya,” says the actor known for films Secret Superstar (2017), Article 370 and of late, Razakar – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.

Raj Arjun with daughter Sara, wife Sanya and his brother-in-law

On his experience, Arjun says, “Before the boat ride, I was trying to understand why so many people are here and what’s driving lakhs and crores to take a divine dip at the Sangam. But as the boat left the banks there was kuch alag sa hi experience and honestly, it’s beyond explanation. It was tough to travel in such a rush, which we are not used to but honestly worth it!”

Seen in both parts of feature films Ponniyin Selvan and several Tamil projects, Sara says, “It was a wonderful and a different experience altogether. It was very refreshing and peaceful. And the boat ride was a lot of fun. Our favourite part of the boat ride was getting to feed the birds.” She posted some photos and videos on her Instagram and wrote: “A sea of humanity, united in prayer and faith.”

Arjun says that initially Sara was staying back but they convinced her. “She was initially not coming with us but then I told her this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and experience. Once her Hindi film starts rolling it won’t be possible for her to travel like this in public. So, we made it a family trip with my brother-in-law. I hail from Bhopal and many years back, I had visited the Kumbh in Ujjain.”

The actor adds, “Varanasi was on my mind for a long time. On returning from Prayagraj, we stayed there for two days, did morning arti darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ganga aarti from boat and visited all ghats.”

Arjun did not confirm about his daughter's Hindi film debut as leading lady. “I'm not in a position to comment as no word has come from the makers. There has been a lot of buzz but officially nothing has come out. Hopefully, soon we all will know. Yes, she is playing the female lead in a Tamil film Magic and Euphoria,” says the actor who hails from Bhopal.