Razakar and Article 370 actor Raj Arjun: I am in the best phase of my career

Actor Raj Arjun does not mind wearing the Secret Superstar (2017) actor tag. He feels its it’s a prized recognition that he earned after years of waiting. Actor Raj Arjun at La Martiniere College during his recent visit to Lucknow for the shoot of film Match Fixing

“I came from Bhopal in 1999 to become an actor and it took me nearly 18 years to arrive. I hardly had any work in all these years. Earlier, I used to wonder why everyone associated me with just one film but my life indeed changed after Secret Superstar. So, I took it as a benchmark to try multidimensional roles which adds more feather to my cap,” says the Article 370 actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He adds, “Now, during my silver jubilee year in the industry, I can say that I am in the best phase of my career. Regional, Hindi and pan-India films all is happening and all different kinds of work and very powerful roles”

Arjun recently shot for the film Match Fixing with actor Vineet Kumar Singh in city. Last seen in Razakar – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, the actor says, “My role of Kasim Razvi in my last release, Khawar Ali in Article 370 and RN Veerappan in Thalaivii (2021) got me a lot of love from the audience. Industry people are coming to me with praise and offering me good roles. So, I just need to be focused and keep working hard.”

The Pilibhit (2021) actor has completed multiple projects of late. “I play a Pakistani counterpart in political-drama Match Fixing, I play the antagonist in Telugu film Gum Gum Ganesha, again antagonist in Farhan Akhtar’s production film Yudhra followed by Ram Gopal Verma’s film Rush that I am still shooting.”

Arjun adds, “For me content and what I am doing in the project is very important. I have politely refused many projects still many makes took offense to it which I had to suffer. But, I am content. Good work is happening and kaafi alag tarah ka kaam aney wala hai!”

On shooting in Lucknow, he says, “Yahan to bas there is one agenda – food! From chaat to kebabs, biryani and sweets I have tried my best to savour all the delicacies. Khud ja kar sab cheezon ka maza liya and have enjoyed everything. It’s truly a food heaven!”