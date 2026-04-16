Skip the AI-tinerary: Travellers now want analog maps and local secrets

The modern traveller begins with a prompt and ends with a gut feeling. From asking AI to build itineraries in seconds to ditching digital maps for local guidance, travel planning is going through a curious reset.

While artificial intelligence has made trip planning faster than ever, many travellers and experts now state that the overuse of AI risks turning travel into a checklist instead an experience(Photo: Adobe Stock)

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While artificial intelligence has made trip planning faster than ever, many travellers and experts now state that the overuse of AI risks turning travel into a checklist instead an experience.

Recent global surveys show just how quickly AI has entered the travel routine. As per a recent report by Statista, around 40% of travellers have already used AI tools for trip planning. However, when it comes to preferences, another survey by a tour marketplace survey, Civitatis, found that 60% of travellers still prefer humancurated advice, even when they use digital tools for research.

The result is a growing shift toward a unique balance.

Travel planners say the biggest change is not that people have stopped using professionals, but that they now arrive with AI-generated ideas in hand. “There is a noticeable rise in travellers using AI tools as a starting point for gathering information,” says Radhika Khanijo, founder and private travel designer, Welgrow Travels. “However, when it comes to actually planning and booking a holiday, most still prefer to rely on experienced travel designers. I have found that travellers ultimately seek reassurance that only human led planning can provide.”

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{{^usCountry}} The itineraries AI generates often miss the emotional rhythm of travel. “A well-curated journey is not just about efficiency, it is about pacing, emotion and understanding the traveller’s intent, which AI cannot fully interpret,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The itineraries AI generates often miss the emotional rhythm of travel. “A well-curated journey is not just about efficiency, it is about pacing, emotion and understanding the traveller’s intent, which AI cannot fully interpret,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the ground, travellers believe that AI works best for logistics, but not for meaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the ground, travellers believe that AI works best for logistics, but not for meaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Travel writer and experience curator Purvi Kamaliya says she still gets messages from travellers asking for real recommendations. “AI may give a generic plan, but it cannot tell you where you will stay with locals, attend a Yakshagana performance in Banavasi in Karnataka, or join villagers on a flower-picking trek in Ladakh,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travel writer and experience curator Purvi Kamaliya says she still gets messages from travellers asking for real recommendations. “AI may give a generic plan, but it cannot tell you where you will stay with locals, attend a Yakshagana performance in Banavasi in Karnataka, or join villagers on a flower-picking trek in Ladakh,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She has also noticed a growing group of travellers choosing slower, less structured trips. “Some people arrive with no expectations. They spend time learning local food, language, craft, or just doing nothing. Travel is becoming more about interests than about an AI-generated list of things to do,” Kamaliya adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has also noticed a growing group of travellers choosing slower, less structured trips. “Some people arrive with no expectations. They spend time learning local food, language, craft, or just doing nothing. Travel is becoming more about interests than about an AI-generated list of things to do,” Kamaliya adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Travel vlogging couple Shishira and Navneeth, who have visited more than 60 countries, say AI can make travel easier, but sometimes removes its soul. “Once we drove across the Namibian desert using only a paper map. That friction is part of the joy which AI cannot cater for,” they say.

They add that real conversations often lead to the best discoveries: “We always ask locals for their favourite restaurant. It is usually cheaper and more authentic.”

Experts say one reason travellers are moving back toward human guidance is simple overload.

“With so much information available online, people often feel confused rather than informed,” says Khanijo.

Studies show that while many travellers appreciate AI suggestions, trust remains limited. Only about one-third of users say they are fully comfortable relying on AI for planning, and many still crosscheck details through blogs, guides or locals.

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Travel influencer and content creator Neha Nambiar agrees that AI should remain a tool, not a substitute. “I’ve always seen AI as a tool rather than a replacement for anything (human) if I were to ever use it. I use it for research, but I don’t think I’d ever 100% rely on it.”

She believes the most memorable trips happen when plans leave room for surprise. “At its core, AI could never replace human emotions and highkey local knowledge, which is also one of the reasons why people travel. For example, an AI driver could never take me to locations that a local cab driver could tour me around - like his favourite place in the village where he can spot a deer or a secret pool to go diving or his go-to eatery which is not on Google maps.”

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Instead of rejecting technology, travellers are learning to use AI selectively. Research shows that travellers most commonly use it for flight comparisons, destination ideas and itinerary drafts, but depend on human advice for activities and experiences.

“AI should spark curiosity, not replace it,” says Khanijo. “The future of travel belongs to personalisation, emotional connection and meaningful journeys.”

AI tools are excellent for quick references. However, on their own, they often lead to itineraries that are either overly ambitious or lack depth.

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