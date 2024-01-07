Stealing a page from PM Modi’s Lakshadweep itinerary

Undulating through the Laccadive Sea 300 km off-the-coast of Kerala, the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has brought skyrocketing attention to the destination—but travelling to the tropical archipelago demand some pre-planning, and a guide. Like this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, uploaded a gallery of images from his two-day trip to Lakshwadeep, pitching the destination as a must-visit for adventure-minded people.

Merrily gurgling in crystal blue waters on a snorkelling trip? Check. Strolling on the pretty sweep of white sand on beaches? Check. Experiencing Agatti like a local, interacting with native communities in Bangaram and embracing the laid-back charm of Kavaratti like a local? Check, check and check. It turns out that a trip to the country’s smallest Union Territory can do wonders for your beach holiday bucket list. Want proof? A look at PM Modi’s recent social media is visual proof of a dreamy, island vacation that doesn’t call for a visa, hefty flight bills or splurging on swanky hotels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, uploaded a gallery of images from his two-day trip to Lakshwadeep, pitching the destination as a must-visit for adventure-minded people. This marked his first trip in the new year. Just as the post(s) landed on Instagram and X on 4th January, ‘Lakshwadeep’ shot up to become the top searched keyword on Google and even maintained its position on the second day. Top travel aggregators like Agoda, MakeMyTrip, SOTC and EaseMyTrip confirmed an uptick in package requests. “While Oct to mid-May remain the most popular window, [PM’s] recent visit has undoubtedly boosted the number of queries we would receive regarding travel to Lakshwadeep,” says a travel advisor (name is requested) of SOTC, an online travel company.

According to the travel aggregators, most tourists, when thinking of island hopping or sea-nic travel, think Maldives—and understandably so, given the popular beach scene and perfect year-round weather. But unknown to many, exploring the some three dozen islands of Lakshadweep offers an equally charming but often overlooked experience.

With 12 ‘country’s only’ coral atolls, five submerged banks and three reefs, among the ten inhabited islands, if we may describe Lakshadweep in three words on a signboard, they would say an ‘idyllic island escape’. The pearl of the UT is the first-rate snorkelling tour in the reefs. “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti, three places that made it into PM’s itinerary are equally popular among visitors. Agatti Island is home to the only airport in Lakshwadeep and is the go-to destination for kayaking, snorkelling, sailing, and scuba diving. On the other hand, Bangaram, a teardrop-shaped island with 120 acres of lush coconut groves, is synonymous with seclusion and tranquillity. Kavaratti, with a striking urban accent, is pristine—magical, even—with architecturally striking mosques, underwater museums and a prime spot for kayaking and sailing.

A GUIDE TO REMEMBER

Given the geographical location, it is highly recommended to plan your travel and stay in Lakeshwadeep at least a month in advance. “While there’s an unsurprising rise in the number of people planning to visit Lakshwadeep, air travel and hotel infrastructure remain concerningly underdevelopment for serving the increasing number of travellers,” says Nidhi Dawan, a govt. Authorised Manager, Operations at State Express. “There’s currently a single flight operated by Alliance Air on limited dates, making it difficult to book round trip journeys. Most hotels too, offer limited booking, and the best way to make it here smooth sailing is through package deals offered by both government and private agencies,” she explains.

How to reach:

Agatti and Bangaram islands are accessible by flight from Kochi. Flight duration from Cochin to Agatti is about 1 hour 30 minutes—boats from Agatti to Kavaratti and Kadmat from October to May. Helicopter transfer is available in monsoon.

Accessibility:

Among the ten inhabited islands, Agatti, Kadmat, Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Minicoy, Bangaram, Pitti, and Thinnakara are open to tourists and Agatti, Bangaram, and Kadmat are accessible to non-Indian travellers. One of the most convenient ways to plan your travel is via SPORTS (Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports) which offers packages covering accommodation, permits, transit fees, and food.

Best time to visit:

October to April, with peak season in December.

Permits:

Required for both Indian and foreign nationals, epermit.utl.gov.in, an online portal is available for permit applications. The necessary documents include an itinerary, identification, a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), and a passport for foreigners.