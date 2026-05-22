Thailand ends 60-day visa-free policy: New rules for tourists explained

If Thailand is on your travel bucket list for a long summer getaway or a workation-by-the-beach, you might want to review your itinerary. In a major policy shift, the Thai Cabinet has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to completely dismantle the 60-day visa-free entry scheme that tourists had been enjoying.

For Indian globetrotters, this means a swift return to stricter border protocols and shorter stays(Photo: Adobe Stock)

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For Indian globetrotters, this means a swift return to stricter border protocols and shorter stays. Here is a breakdown of what this change means for your next vacation.

What’s the news?

On May 19, 2026, the Thai Cabinet greenlit a major overhaul of its visa exemption policies. The Southeast Asian country is putting a stop to 60-day visa-free entry program that applied to travellers from 93 countries, including India. Going forward, the country is shifting to a monitored, tiered entry system aimed at keeping closer tabs on who crosses its borders.

What has changed for Indian travellers?

- India has been officially stripped of its temporary visa-free status.

- Indian passport holders will once again have to line up at the airport counter to secure a Visa on Arrival (VoA), or alternatively, apply for an e-Visa online before boarding. To bypass physical airport queues, you can apply online via the official Thai e-Visa portal 3 to 5 days before your trip. The processing fee sits around 2,500 THB (~ ₹5,800).

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{{^usCountry}} - Under the revived VoA system, the maximum period you can legally stay in the country per entry is capped at just 15 days, a drop from the previous 60-day window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Under the revived VoA system, the maximum period you can legally stay in the country per entry is capped at just 15 days, a drop from the previous 60-day window. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Travel experts believe Thailand's decision to remove the 60-day visa exemption for Indians will impact spontaneous and budget travel due to extra costs and paperwork. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travel experts believe Thailand's decision to remove the 60-day visa exemption for Indians will impact spontaneous and budget travel due to extra costs and paperwork. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evaluating the shift, Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), noted: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evaluating the shift, Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), noted: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thailand’s decision to remove the ability for Indians to use the 60-day visa exemption will have a moderate impact on outbound Indian tourism... The requirement to apply for a visa... will require Indian travellers to plan, document and pay for their trip(s)... making it less likely that spontaneous trips to Thailand will be undertaken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thailand’s decision to remove the ability for Indians to use the 60-day visa exemption will have a moderate impact on outbound Indian tourism... The requirement to apply for a visa... will require Indian travellers to plan, document and pay for their trip(s)... making it less likely that spontaneous trips to Thailand will be undertaken.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, Gosain adds that the destination's core appeal remains: “Despite these changes, Thailand will continue to be a very popular international tourist destination for Indian tourists because of proximity, price, ease of access, hospitality and variety of available tourism activities.”

Hari Ganapathy, CEO & Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, agrees that short-format vacations won't be heavily affected, but explains that long-stay travellers might choose alternative destinations:

“The real impact will be on long-stay travellers, digital nomads, repeat visitors and families planning slow, multi-city holidays. For them, flexibility is part of the destination’s appeal. When rules become tighter, travellers don’t stop travelling; they reroute. Countries like Malaysia... Vietnam... Sri Lanka, and Bali could benefit as they offer easier entry."

When do the new rules begin?

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The updated regulations will legally come into full effect exactly 15 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette (Thailand’s official public journal).

What if you’re travelling in coming days?

If you have a flight booked before the official gazette publication date, take a deep breath. Thai consular authorities have confirmed that the rule is not retroactive. Anyone who enters under the older system will be fully allowed to stay until the expiry date stamped on their passport.

Where to look for updates?

Before you finalise non-refundable hotel bookings or domestic flights within Thailand, make it a point to check the latest live advisories on the official Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal (consular.mfa.go.th)

What was it earlier?

In a aggressive bid to revive its tourism-dependent economy after the pandemic slowdown, Thailand relaxed its borders in July 2024.

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They expanded their visa-exemption list to 93 nations and doubled the allowed stay duration to 60 days.

The move triggered a massive wave of tourism, making Thailand one of the most visited destinations for Indian families, destination weddings, and weekend getaways.

Why the sudden U-turn?

The relaxed rules brought major headaches for local law enforcement. Over the past several months, Thai authorities noted a sharp rise crimes, including online scam hubs, illegal businesses run by foreign nationals under the tourist radar, and chronic visa overstays.

Additionally, viral social media videos of unruly tourists vandalising local temples and engaging in drunken public brawls created massive public pressure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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