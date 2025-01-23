Thailand says yes to love: Celebrations erupt as same-sex marriage law passes | See pics

On January 23, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. At least 200 same-sex couples signed up to tie the knot across the country in a mass wedding ceremony. Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, becoming the first Southeast Asian country to do so

This marks a big celebratory moment for the LGBTQ+ community, after fighting for their rights for over a decade. The mass wedding took place at a luxury mall in central Bangkok. See the celebratory pictures below:

A couple shares an emotional moment after registering their marriage during an event celebrating the implementation of the law

Thai actors Apiwat ‘Porsch’ Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo ‘Arm’ Panatkool wave after registering their same-sex marriage at the Phra Nakhon district office in Bangkok

Atchima Pornmuktra (L) and Wipanee Nonthamarn (R), a same-sex couple, pose during their marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

Couples attend a marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok