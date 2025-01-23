Thailand says yes to love: Celebrations erupt as same-sex marriage law passes | See pics

Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, becoming the first Southeast Asian country to do so.
On January 23, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. At least 200 same-sex couples signed up to tie the knot across the country in a mass wedding ceremony.
This marks a big celebratory moment for the LGBTQ+ community, after fighting for their rights for over a decade. The mass wedding took place at a luxury mall in central Bangkok. See the celebratory pictures below: