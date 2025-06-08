Thinking of going to Africa for an animal safari? Here's why you should plan one soon

The thrill of the chase, the anticipation of seeing a big cat in their natural habitat, the bumpy jeep rides & the satisfaction of finally getting what you came for - a safari, be it in Africa or India, is an exciting break away from the work-life hustle. Far removed from the luxuries that a city can offer, swapping a relaxing vacation to live in the jungle means roughing it, but this trend has become increasingly popular among people of all ages. A safari in Africa can be a fun way to experience Nature in the wild (pexels )

Love for the wilderness

A recent Thomas Cook report notes that, for around 75% of Indians, experiential travel is taking centre stage. And one such experience that’s seeing an uptick is Wildlife Safaris (around 32%). They are all-inclusive, adventurous and allow travellers to come face-to-face with Nature. With safari season in Africa from May to August and Indian Safari season best done between October to June, this is the perfect time to plan your next trip.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Leisure Travel & M.I.C.E, Thomas Cook India Limited, says, “Africa has emerged as a highly sought-after destination for leisure travel for multigenerational families, young working professionals, and friend groups seeking one-of-a-kind outdoor and luxury experiences. There is also a lot of demand for wildlife safaris retreats from corporate MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups.” Botswana and Rwanda offer eco-conscious lodges, while other prefer to combine ‘beach-and-bush' itineraries as travelers combine safaris in Kenya or Tanzania with a luxury retreat in Zanzibar, Seychelles, or South Africa’s Cape Town.

How to get there?

With the Indian passport ranked at 85 (Henley Passport Index 2025) and some 50 destinations allowing visa-free/visa-on-arrival, the travel preference leans to locations that make entry easy. Its also no secret that countries which make the visa process a breeze have seen Indians flock to those locales.

Africa wants to get in on the action. In January, South Africa introduced a new visa regime - the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS). "This allows approved tour operators to register with the department and submit group visa applications for their travellers, streamlining the process and cutting through red tape," read a press note by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs.

Safaris - uniting the masses and celebs

Another reason that African safaris are gaining popularity? An increasing number of celebrities are vacationing there. Recently, actors Sydney Sweeney and Luke Evans, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared snips from their jungle safaris. Even actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday have visited the continent and enjoyed an adventurous trip.

For travel blogger Mahek Desai, travelling to Africa’s Masai Mara is a dream come true. “I am doing a solo safari trip. It’s my birthday gift to myself. I find myself happier with animals and I just know it is going to be amazing,” she says. On the other hand, retiree Rajnikant Mirkar and his wife Trupti have just got back form an “unforgettable experience” with a jeep-load of memories. He says, “We are nature lovers and we have visited most of India’s wildlife sanctuaries. So we decided to head to Africa to experience it as well. We visited Kenya and Tanzania, along with the Masai Mara, the Serengeti and the Ngorongoro National Park. We're lucky to spot the big 5 - the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, African elephant, and African buffalo.”

Engineering student Nile Lopes has grown up watching wildlife documentaries on television. He says, “Visiting Africa and going on a safari has been a childhood dream. We were followed by African buffalo, spotted a herd of elephant and zebras, and even saw a pride of lions resting in the shades of acacia trees.”



If you are making plans to travel to Africa for the safari season, Manoj Adlakha, Founder & CEO, RedBeryl, shares a few tips that will help:

Africa is a year-round destination for animal safari with good weather across the country. For instance, people can plan their visit to East Africa to enjoy general wildlife viewing throughout the year, as it is located close to the equator, with no extreme hot or cold months, providing a pleasant experience.

Individuals traveling to Africa should plan their itinerary in advance to avoid unpleasant weather conditions that might hamper the overall experience. For example, people wanting to enjoy Gorilla treks in Uganda or Rwanda, then they should avoid travelling in the rainy season. When planning a visit to Zambia and Vic falls, it is important to consider the water levels of the region to have a better safari experience. Places like Cape Town should be visited in warmer seasons as it can get cold and rainy. Whereas, for Southern Africa, it is completely different; their summer is our winter.

For the ones who love off-season travel and enjoy better deals, March-April is the best time to plan for a trip to Africa.

Monsoon safaris in India

Back home in India, jungle safaris are also gaining traction with celebrities like actor-couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spending time in Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Jaipur and Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

A tiger enjoys a puddle of rainwater in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in the monsoon (Priyansha Singh )

In May, giving further impetus to the tourism trend of safaris, the Maharashtra government approved a ₹286 crore tiger safari project in Chandrapur. On the other hand, in the Botanical Garden in Kondapur in Hyderabad, one can hop on a bus, don a VR headset and let nature come alive across a 2-kilometre safari ride, where you are transported to the dense forests of the Western and Eastern Ghats or Antarctica’s icy slopes. You can also have digital encounters with big cats, penguins, and other exotic creatures.

However, if you’ve been under the impression that safaris only happen in the summer or winter months in India, think again. Several Indian national parks are open to tourists during the monsoons. Wildlife photographer Priyansha Singh tells us, “While the core zones in northern and central parts of India are closed in the rainy months (usually July to September), the southern parks, like Periyar (in Kerala), Nagarhole, Kabini, Bandipur (in Karnataka), and Ranthambore (in Rajasthan), etc, and the buffer zones are open."

A lioness spotted calmly laps up some water by a stream in Gujarat's Gir National Park during the rainy season (Aniket Thopate)

And publicist Priyanka Deepak Joshi couldn’t agree more. During her recent trip ot Gir National Park (Gujarat) with her family, she spotted several big cats and has “amazing experience”. “I saw a lioness walk by our jeep and it was so thrilling. While the rains have made a difference, it actually makes spotting animals like lions more visually striking against the green background,” she tells us.

Even resorts and hotels present in and around sanctuaries are seeing a higher number of requests for monsoon safaris. Rajat Gera, Commercial Director of Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is located in Ranthambore National Park, says, “We’ve observed a notable evolution in the profile of luxury travelers visiting us during the rainy season." If you ask him what makes this type of safari an interesting travel time, he shares, "The Monsoon Safari reveals the forest in its most vibrant form — lush and teeming with new life. Following the dry summer, the rains breathe life back into the landscape and wildlife sightings take on an unexpected character. With fewer safari gates open, the experience becomes is exclusive and personal, as animals roam, play, and hunt once again.”