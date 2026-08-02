TV actors feel the Lucknawi love: A heartwarming homecoming for the stars

Actors Pravisht Mishra, Ramneek Kataria, Ansh Manuja, and Sachin Jeet Singh received a warm welcome during their recent visit to Lucknow.



For the cast of the show Bareilly Ke Bachchan, the trip was more homecoming that highlighted their deep-rooted connection to the city.

Actors Ramneek Kataria, Sachin Jeet Singh, Ansh Manuja and Pravisht Mishra in Lucknow (Actors Ramneek Kataria, Sachin Jeet Singh, Ansh Manuja and Pravisht Mishra in Lucknow )

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Lucknowite Sachin was visibly moved by the visit. “Yeh mera shehar hai, meri saari dosti, yaariyon ki yaadein taza ho gayi. I am a bit sad as I couldn’t visit my house and neighbourhood, but nevertheless, I am happy because sab milne aa gye mujhse and I could spend some time with them,” he said. He added, “Lucknow has a unique soul, and bringing the show here feels like a full-circle moment.”

The cast spent the day immersing themselves in the city’s vibe, praising the warmth of the people and the vibrant local culture. Ramneek, who was visiting the city for the first time, noted, “Lucknow’s charm mirrors the ‘desi’ authenticity we strive for in our day-to-day lives.”

Ansh, who plays a pivotal role in the show, found the experience particularly emotional. “Celebrating our story here, amidst the people who truly understand its cultural roots, has been an incredibly moving experience,” he shared.

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{{^usCountry}} Known for his work in TV show Barrister Babu, Pravisht echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the audience’s response validates the cast’s hard work. “The energy here is infectious,” he remarked. “When your stories are about UP, the audience immediately recognises the authenticity. That’s why visiting Lucknow feels less like a city tour and more like coming home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for his work in TV show Barrister Babu, Pravisht echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the audience’s response validates the cast’s hard work. “The energy here is infectious,” he remarked. “When your stories are about UP, the audience immediately recognises the authenticity. That’s why visiting Lucknow feels less like a city tour and more like coming home.” {{/usCountry}}

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For Kanpur-born Ansh, the proximity to his roots was a highlight, though his professional focus remains sharp. “Lucknow aur Kanpur same hi hain for all, but I do miss the Kanpuri vibes. I will visit the place soon, but as of now, my focus is to do more work. It’s not easy to find a footing in the entertainment industry, so whatever I have in hand in terms of projects, I want to give my all.”

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