Unleash your inner shutterbug at the second edition of vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards

Photography has the power to inspire, educate and entertain. If you are amongst those who like to capture the beauty of the world around you in a way that is uniquely yours, this is your chance to unleash your inner shutterbug. On World Photography Day (August 19), one of India’s most loved smartphone brands, Vivo unveiled the second edition of its popular vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards to celebrate the limitless potential of smartphone photography. Picture is shot on Vivo smartphone by Priya Singh.

So, whether you are a seasoned pro or a fledgling mastering the brilliance of this art, this contest is your invitation to push the boundaries of creativity and showcase the brightest side of your vivo smartphone lens. You stand a chance to get trained by some of the best names in the industry and also win exciting prizes to the tune of ₹5 lakh as you pursue your passion and step into the spotlight! The distinguished jury for the contest will be led by writer and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, joined by photography luminaries Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa, and Aamir Wani.

Picture is shot on vivo smartphone by Aarav Sharma.

“I am extremely elated to come together with vivo for another edition of the vivo Imagine Awards. India is teeming with extraordinary talent, and my journey in creative and visual storytelling has underscored the power of visual narratives. This initiative seeks to discover and celebrate unique storytellers, affirming Vivo’s dedication to nurturing creativity and pushing artistic boundaries. It offers photographers across India an exciting journey to capture moments of joy that transcend time and imagination,” said Zoya Akhtar.

Picture is shot on vivo smartphone by Aarav Sharma.

How to participate in the awards

It is as simple as ‘Point, Shoot, Share!’ Start by selecting a category – you can choose from Nature & Wildlife, Architecture, Portraits, Night & Light, Motion, and Street Photography and share your favourite entry through the official vivo imagine website (vivoimagine.com). Entries will be accepted between August 19 and September 8.

The jury will then select 30 best entries out of the pool and this cohort forms the finalists, who will be tasked with a final challenge. The finalists will get a few days to complete the challenge and submit their work for a final evaluation. This group also gets an opportunity to attend photography masterclasses led by renowned photographers and jury members Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa, and Aamir Wani, to further refine their photography skills.

Picture is shot on vivo smartphone by Anjali Rao.

In the next round, the top 6 finalists will be invited to the Grand Finale event in Mumbai.

The grand jury prize winner will receive ₹5 lakh, and six category winners will each receive a vivo X100 Pro at the event.

Talking about the contest, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, Vivo India said, “As we celebrate World Photography Day, we are thrilled to announce the second edition of the vivo imagine Smartphone Photography Awards, themed ‘Joy of Imagination.’ This theme captures the essence of creativity, allowing us to express our deepest emotions without words, through the liberating medium of photography. At Vivo, we are committed to blending cutting-edge technology with artistic brilliance, empowering photography enthusiasts to bring their imagination to life. These awards not only provide a platform for recognition but also offer opportunities to refine skills and push the boundaries of creativity, all while reinforcing Vivo’s leadership in smartphone photography.”

So, are you ready for some fun? Let your imagination run wild as you grab your smartphone and let your creativity run wild. Click here to unleash your creativity!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

*Partnered Content.