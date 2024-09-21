Vivek Mishra: My brother called me ‘Hijda’, I don’t deserve this

Actor and Naked yoga trainer Vivek Mishra opens up about his sexuality in an exclusive conversation with us and reveals how his family made his life a “living hell” because of the same. “What is actually going on is uncalled for. There are certain things I do not comprehend. Sexuality is such a taboo that at the age of 43 I have to pay the price for it. The adjectives that have been used by my own family were chakka, hijda and nachaniya,” he shares, narrating how him belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community created an issue amongst the family members, leading to verbal and physical abuse by his own sibling. “This is not the family I would ever want to be a part of. A sibling who survives on my money saying these things to me? I have bruises on my body, I was thrashed by him, badly beaten. I am not able to deal with this, It hurts badly!” the former Bigg Boss 7 contstant adds. Vivek Mishra

The 24-year-old goes on to talk about his struggle with the society as there is still no acceptance of the queer community. “God has been very kind. He must have done the right things for me, but I don’t deserve this. I want to ask the youngsters who have an alternate sexuality like me, ‘I am not able to recover at the age of 43, how do they fight it and cope up with it?’ I thought we evolved, learned, and developed a value for everybody, but sadly not. People still don’t accept everybody the way they are. It did not happen at all!” he expresses.

Mishra also tells us that he is “happily married”. Without naming anyone, he shares, “I have a wonderful son who is more than 18 years old. But with my own blood relation, is that what I am supposed to be going through?”

Ask him if he fought back during the incident and the actor answers, “They (family) can be mean to me, I can’t be super mean to them, I didn’t really fight back. If I harm them, it will end up hurting me also because at the end they are my family. That’s something that I have always learnt. My sibling’s wife was a lesbian and she ran away with her partner, leaving their child behind, a few months ago,” continuing how he was a support for his brother during his tough times. “I was standing beside my sibling, taking care of their kid and everything else. His mother messed up but I was there for them in whatever way I could be. And now, he wants to patch things with her, I didn’t even want to be in the same room,” Mishra wraps up.