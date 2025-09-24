Wanted my National awards look to be as simple as I am: Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao, has been honoured with the prestigious National Award for her mesmerizing rendition of the song Chaleya from Jawan (2023). Shilpa’s performance in Chaleya, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, marks a significant milestone in her musical journey. Speaking about the family's reaction to her win Shilpa says, "The award belongs to my family more than me. My parents, husband Ritesh and brother Anurag were ofcourse very excited when the news that I have won broke." Shilpa Rao with President Droupadi Murmu

Sharing memories of the song that has turned even more special post her win, the singer adds, "Chaleya was always a special song and my memories go back to when I first received a call from Shah Rukh sir's office that I would sing the song. Then there are so many memories of working with music director Anirudh Ravichander. It was a beautiful week, first hearing the song, recording it, just having great energy in the room made the experience even more fantastic."

The singer who kept her look on the D-day simple in traditional wear says, "I always wanted to wear a bandhgala for my big moment and what better occasion than receiving the National award. It's super comfortable and stylish. I wanted my look to be as simple as I am."