Wed in India push sparks fresh interest in local destination weddings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce non-essential foreign exchange spending has struck a chord with India’s wedding industry. Addressing a public rally in Telangana on Sunday, the PM urged citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and excessive gold purchases for at least a year, indirectly referencing the growing trend of overseas destination weddings among Indians.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda at their Rajasthan wedding

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The message has now found resonance among couples and wedding planners, many of whom say interest in domestic destination weddings is already rising. Industry insiders point out that if Bollywood celebrities can choose Indian locations such as Udaipur, Goa or Coimbatore for their weddings, more Indian couples are now warming up to the idea as well.Planners see rise in queriesDakshita Bhatla, founder, DB and Spaces, says India already attracts international couples for weddings. “We have Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala’s backwaters... couples from countries like the UK, US and Canada already come here to get married. We are definitely expecting a noticeable rise in domestic destination wedding queries this year,” she sharesRahul Rajput from Triyuginarayan Wedding believes the shift will also help local economies. “When we organise weddings in Uttarakhand, local communities are involved at every level. More weddings within India mean more employment opportunities for locals as well,” he says, adding that advance bookings have increased recently.Wedding planner Sneha Sharma from Milaap Events says many families are now prioritising destinations that feel safer, easier to manage and more accessible. “Couples who were earlier considering international weddings are now exploring places like Rajasthan, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand again,” she says. On gold purchases, Sharma adds, “Gold carries emotional and cultural value, but many families are now trying to balance sentiment with practicality and invest more in experiences instead.”‘I will get married in india’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor Adrija Roy, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer earlier this year, says she too prefers the idea of marrying in India. “Indian weddings are always the best option,” she says, adding, “Whenever I get married, it will most likely be in India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Adrija Roy, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer earlier this year, says she too prefers the idea of marrying in India. “Indian weddings are always the best option,” she says, adding, “Whenever I get married, it will most likely be in India.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Adrija Roy-Vignuesh Iyer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Right time to reuse old gold rather than buy new jewellery’

Delhi-based couple Ankit Bagga and Tanya Ahuja, who are set to marry in September this year, say the speech reinforced their decision to be more mindful about spending. “This feels like the right time to reuse old gold rather than buy new jewellery,” says Bagga. “Given the forex situation and already high gold prices, we all need to be more conscious about our spending choices.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ankit Bagga-Tanya Ahuja,

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg ...Read More Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

wedding industry See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON