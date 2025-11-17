Alaya F's nighttime fix: All you need to know about THIS digestive detox juice

Actor Alaya F has truly made a name for herself with her fitness routines and diet plans. At first, it was the 75 Hard challenge, and now she's spilling the beans about her go-to nighttime juice. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed how it can help with detox, de-bloat and digestion. With countless night juice options around, what makes this one special?
What is this digestive detox drink?
According to Alaya, this juice comprises ajwain (carom seeds), jeera (cumin seeds), saunf (fennel seeds), adrak (crushed ginger), pudina (mint leaves), and some pre-soaked sabza seeds (basil seeds). The combination of these spices is rooted in traditional Indian medicine (Ayurveda) and is popular for its digestive properties.
What are the benefits?
According to dietitian Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietitian at PSRI Hospital, drinking fluids before bed maintains hydration, supporting nutrient transport, cell repair, and skin elasticity. Staying hydrated helps your kidneys flush out metabolic waste and toxins more effectively. Warm water, in particular, may increase circulation, encourage sweating (and thereby some toxin removal), and support skin cleansing from the inside.
Word of caution
Drinking a lot of fluid in the evening can increase urine production at night, leading to frequent waking. “For people with overactive bladder, kidney disease, or other urinary tract issues, limiting evening fluid intake may be advised,” warns Sukh Sabia, Dietitian, Nutrition and Wellness Services, Maccure Hospital.
DIY recipe
To quickly make this drink at home, put ½ tsp ajwain, ½ tsp jeera, ½ tsp saunf and ½ tsp crushed ginger in water and bring it to a boil for 5 minutes. Then, add pudina leaves and boil them for 2 more minutes. Finally, strain it into a cup and add pre-soaked 1 tsp sabza and voila you have your nighttime drink!