Ayodhya Ram Mandir: People sought astrologers' guidance to utilize this day

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today not only attracted people's attention to travel to the place but also influenced people to take some important decisions of their life. The spiritual aura surrounding this momentous occasion has motivated people to make important decisions that align with their personal and professional lives. For many, the auspiciousness of this day has become an ideal backdrop for starting a new chapter in their lives. The occasion has motivated people to make important decisions

Similarly, astrologers got queries from people on how the auspiciousness of the event could impact their personal lives. Many individuals sought guidance on choosing the most propitious dates for their weddings, housewarming ceremonies, or even starting new business ventures.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The queries that we have been receiving are that Jan 22nd is a historic day and there is so much positive vibe associated with the day already - so people want to encourage the same positivity and commitment in starting something new in their life like booking a property, moving in to a new house, Starting a new job etc," said astrologer Manisha Koushik.

"22 is said to be a master number in Numerology which has magnetism associated with it - thus people want to bring that positivity as well remember their important day being connected with this historic moment," she added.

One of her clients Priyanka Kapil Ramnani shared how the consultancy helped her making the right choice and utilise the day in an effective manner. "I took two consultancies for 22nd, first was for the timing of havan puja for shifting to a new house and another one was for my son Chirag Ramnani who plays cricket and got selected for under 14 Delhi so I wanted to change his academy and 22nd was the right day so I have changed his academy on this day only."

Astrologer Madhu Kothiya said, "One of my clients has rescheduled their Greh Pooja to that date, as people are finding it very auspicious. Many are changing their important events to the 22nd, feeling that the day possesses a very pure, divine energy. I believe that when many people collectively generate the same positive thought, it creates a mass positivity.”