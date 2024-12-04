'Brat,' 'Demure,' and more: Words that ruled 2024

Every year, dictionaries worldwide choose a “Word of the Year,” capturing the trends, moods, and cultural shifts. In 2024, the list was as colourful as the year itself. From the bold confidence of brat to the digital struggles summed up by brain rot, these words reflected the highs and lows of the past 12 months. The word 'brat' was popularised by Charli XCX

Whether inspired by pop culture, social media, or everyday frustrations, these words became part of how we communicated and made sense of the world.

Here’s a closer look at the words that shaped this year’s conversations.

Brat

The Collins Dictionary chose brat as its word of the year. While it usually means a naughty child, in 2024, it became a way to describe confidence and independence. Inspired by pop culture and especially Charli XCX, brat became an attitude and a lifestyle.

Enshittification

The Macquarie Dictionary picked enshittification. It’s a funny-sounding word, but it means something serious: when services, like apps or websites, get worse because companies want more profit. Many people used this word to talk about changes in online platforms.

Manifest

The Cambridge Dictionary went with manifest. It used to mean "to become clear," but in 2024, it was all about dreaming big and imagining success to make it happen. The word was searched online over 130,000 times.

Demure

Dictionary.com picked demure. It usually means quiet or modest, but in 2024, it described a refined and classy style. Social media helped bring this new meaning into the spotlight.

Brain Rot

Oxford Dictionary chose brain rot. This phrase became popular to describe the feeling of scrolling endlessly on social media or consuming low-quality content. Younger generations used it to poke fun at their own habits.