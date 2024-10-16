Dealing with clinical anxiety? Here's how to tackle it

With the growing conversation on mental health, many celebrities are coming forward about their struggles, the most recent being Alia Bhatt. She shared her clinical anxiety diagnosis on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s podcast, saying, “I was doing therapy for a couple of years, but now life has been so hectic that I have not been able to do that also.” As per the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven people in the 10 to 17 age bracket suffer from clinical anxiety.

Others like Shraddha Kapoor and Adele have also shared their struggles of dealing with anxiety. Emma Stone, who self-admittedly had a hard childhood due to the disorder, now gives it a positive spin. She said, “Anxiety is like rocket fuel... You can’t help but get out of bed and do things because you’ve got all of this energy within you. And that’s really a gift.”

What causes anxiety?

The causes of clinical anxiety are complex and can involve a family history of anxiety disorders, stressful life events, adverse childhood experiences, certain medical conditions, and substance abuse. Clinical anxiety often co-occurs with other mental health conditions, like depression. Several studies also suggest that unhealthy lifestyle habits can increase anxiety levels, even in people who don’t have an anxiety disorder. These include not getting enough sleep, low physical activity, high screen time, and overconsumption of sugar or processed foods.

Normal stress vs anxiety

Normal stress and anxiety are common temporary reactions to challenging situations in daily life. Clinical anxiety, on the other hand, is a psychological disorder which involves persistent and intense symptoms which hinder thoughts and cause significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.

Signs to watch for

The symptoms of clinical anxiety can vary widely among individuals in terms of severity and specific manifestations. Some of these include difficulty in concentration, excessive worry, irritability, sleep disturbance, restlessness, palpitations, increased heart rate, shallow breathing, or gastric issues. If these symptoms last for more than six months, it is best to seek medical help.

Can it be treated? Yes!

Support from family is paramount. Alia Bhatt shared that her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor has been very supportive: “He understood (the diagnosis) and said, ‘Okay, now you’re going to get really anxious, so let’s talk about it’. We discussed everything and eventually, I realised this is just a part of life.”

Psychotherapy, medication or a combination of both is advised. The course of action depends on the individual’s symptoms , preferences, and severity of the anxiety disorder.

Therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and exposure therapy help identify and change thought patterns and behaviours.

Medication helps alleviate symptoms by affecting neurotransmitters.

Lifestyle changes such as exercise, adequate sleep, healthy diet, stress management techniques and avoiding caffeine and alcohol can help.

Regular monitoring and support from mental health professionals is crucial. Learning about triggers, early signs and coping skills is important.

Dr Sneha Sharma, psychiatrist, co-founder, Anvaya Healthcare and Dr. Jaya Sukul, Consultant & HOD, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad