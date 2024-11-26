From Future-Proofing to DWM: The top dating trends that will dominate 2025

Modern dating trends are evolving, reflecting youth's values and the desire for deeper, more intentional connections. Singles today are redefining romance, prioritising meaningful gestures, shared passions, and emotional authenticity over traditional expectations. Here’s a breakdown of trends that are going to take over in the coming year:



Micro-mance Sharing memes, creating playlists or taking a morning coffee stroll... these simple acts now hold deeper meaning as most singles in India see them as powerful ways to show affection.

Micro-mance is all about tiny acts and big love. Forget about showy gestures — it’s all about finding romance in the little things. “This trend focuses on small, thoughtful gestures instead of grand romantic displays,” explains relationship expert Richa Singh. Sharing memes, creating playlists or taking a morning coffee stroll... these simple acts now hold deeper meaning as most singles in India see them as powerful ways to show affection.



DWM involves individuals sharing a glimpse into their personal lives, typically through short videos or posts. This trend normalises vulnerability and sets healthier relationship standards.



Date with me (DWM)

Move over reality TV! Social media has turned dating into the next big spectacle. From livestreaming date prep to sharing emotional highs and lows, users on platforms like TikTok and Instagram are offering an unfiltered view of modern relationships. DWM involves individuals sharing a glimpse into their personal lives, typically through short videos or posts. This trend normalises vulnerability and sets healthier relationship standards.



Male-Casting

Masculinity is being redefined, with more men embracing authenticity over archaic ideals. Over half of Indian women believe it’s time to rethink masculinity, creating space for men to be emotionally open and true to themselves. This shift is changing how men approach relationships. Male-casting gives men the liberty to defy societal expectations.



Guys that ‘get’ it

Friendships between men and women are evolving, as more women (31%) lean on their male friends for dating advice and emotional support, as per a Bumble dating trend report. The rise of the guy best friend means women are relying on males to help find them matches. This highlights a new layer of transparency and collaboration in relationships, with some women even enlisting male friends to vet potential partners. By stepping up as emotional allies, men are reshaping relationship dynamics.



Yap-trapping

Ever felt trapped in a one-sided conversation? Yap-trapping is when someone monopolises the discussion, leaving their date feeling unheard. Single individuals are becoming more vocal about this red flag, as balanced communication takes precedence in healthy relationships.



On the same (fan) page

Passionate fandoms and shared hobbies are becoming love’s new language. Whether you’re bonding over your shared love for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh or niche activities like trivia nights, shared interests are driving attraction. This trend highlights the importance of shared passions in building compatibility and boosting intimacy in relationships.



Freak matching

Inspired by singer Tinashe’s track Nasty, freak matching is all about finding someone who embraces your quirks without judgement. From offbeat hobbies to eccentric passions, this trend celebrates individuality, encouraging singles to flaunt their uniqueness. “Freak matching is the ultimate self-love statement. It’s about finding someone who loves your quirks as much as you do,” says relationship coach Sidhharrth Kumar.

Future-proofing is all about seeking partners who are emotionally consistent, financially stable and whose goals are aligned with yours.





Future-proofing

In a world of uncertainties, many singles these days prioritise stability and intentionality in their relationships. Future-proofing is all about seeking partners who are emotionally consistent, financially stable and whose goals are aligned with yours. “What we’re seeing is a big shift towards real-ness. People are being more transparent, future-proofing themselves, and taking the time to find somebody to support them,” says Pracheta Mazumdar, India Senior Marketing Manager, Bumble.



