The homemade avocado hair oil Kitto bahu swears by suggested to her by Vicky Kaushal's mother: Recipe!

Talk about the model daughter-in-law. Katrina Kaif's warm and precious equation with her in-laws is not really hidden. Almost every photo dump shared by the actor for keynote festivals and occasions features her spending time with them. I mean who could after all forget that smile-inducing picture of Katrina dancing away with father-in-law Sham Kaushal, from her and husband Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities. More recently, Katrina planting a little kiss on her mother-in-law's forehead as they head out of the Kalina Airport in Mumbai following a trip to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple is literally living rent-free in our heads. Katrina Kaif's homemade hair oil that she swears by is specially made by her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal(Photos: Instagram/katrinakaif)

In a recent interview with The Week, Katrina shared how while skincare is her passion, she swears by mother-in-law Veena Kaushal's home-blend hair oil. She said, "I’m equally passionate about skincare, because I have very sensitive skin. I enjoy fun routines, like the gua sha. I know I’m late to the party, but I’ve just started using it and it’s amazing. My mother-in-law also makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado and two-three other ingredients. Home remedies are incredibly powerful too".

Wondering then how to get your hands on this oil? We've got you covered.

The rule of thumb for making any homemade oil blend, is to pick a carrier oil. This could be coconut, jojoba, almond or absolutely any other oil you fancy. For the onion oil, process the onions in a blender and strain it through a mesh. Now add the carrier oil to the juices. For the amla oil, clean and chop the amla and simmer with your carrier oil. Strain the same and discard the amla pieces. The avocado oil is the easiest here — scoop out the avocado, mash it and add the carrier oil. Now simply mix all of these together, massage into your scalp and wash it out well. That's all!

Happy DIY-ing!