The last few months have seen a lot of eateries and restaurants in Maharashtra come under the scanner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe. Many iconic spots in Mumbai had their licences suspended during this time, and here’s a roundup of their status today.

Cafe Mondegar, Colaba

Parsi Dairy Farm; Olympia Coffee House which was visited by the team of The Odyssey earlier this year

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Cafe Mondegar

The iconic Colaba hotspot’s food licence was suspended on September 15, three days after an FDA inspection. The regulators alleged that hot food was not being maintained above 60°C, while cold storage were not maintained below 5°C. Inspectors also flagged improper thawing, inadequate rapid cooling of cooked food, damp and damaged flooring. The cafe is open now.

Olympia Coffee House, Colaba

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Olympia Coffee House

{{^usCountry}} The 108-year-old Colaba institution was ordered to stop operations after the FDA suspended its food license following an inspection on September 16. The official findings included cockroach and fly infestations, meat blood residue inside a refrigerator, a urinal in the food-storage area and food being handled directly on the floor. Unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, were also flagged off. The restaurant is open now. Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 108-year-old Colaba institution was ordered to stop operations after the FDA suspended its food license following an inspection on September 16. The official findings included cockroach and fly infestations, meat blood residue inside a refrigerator, a urinal in the food-storage area and food being handled directly on the floor. Unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, were also flagged off. The restaurant is open now. Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba {{/usCountry}}

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Bombay Presidency Radio Club

The 98-year-old club was among seven establishments whose food licences were suspended during an FDA enforcement drive on August 19 and 20. Inspectors reportedly found extensive fly infestation in the kitchen, dead cockroaches, peeling paint and plaster around food-preparation areas, and cleaning products stored near food. Utensils were allegedly placed directly on the floor, with staff belongings kept alongside food items.

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Kyani & Co, Marine Lines

Kyani & Co

The century-old Irani cafe had its food licence suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after an FDA inspection on September 27. The regulator reportedly found rat droppings, live flies, dead cockroaches, a substantial amount of blood inside a refrigerator and an open sewage manhole in the food processing area.

Parsi Dairy Farm, Marine Lines

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Parsi Dairy Farm

The dairy establishment founded in 1916 had its food licence suspended following an FDA inspection in July. The establishment is known for its traditional dairy products. According to reports, inspectors identified raw materials stored directly on the floor, pest and rodent infestations, and the absence of a designated raw-milk reception dock. It was allowed to reopen after a few days.

Other licences suspended by FDA

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K Rustom & Co, Churchgate: (suspended July 7-8)

Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Bhendi Bazaar: (suspended July 14, open now)

Shalimar, Bhendi Bazaar: (suspended July 14, open now)