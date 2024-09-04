World Sexual Health Day 2024: Experts debunk myths surrounding STIs and sexual health

Despite increasing awareness, stigma still clouds discussions about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and sexual wellness. On World Sexual Health Day 2024, it’s crucial to address and debunk prevalent myths surrounding sexual health. Let's examine some of the most common misconceptions that persist in modern conversation and hear what experts have to say. Experts debunk fact and fiction surrounding STIs

You cannot contract an STI while on ‘the pill’

Oral contraceptives prevent pregnancy but offer no protection against STIs. For STI prevention, using a condom is the best approach — along with regular testing. We asked Dr Nancy Nagpa, consultant gynaecologist at Salubritas Medcentre, what she thought of this. “STDs, or sexually transmitted diseases, are typically caused by infections that are passed from one person to another through blood or bodily fluids. They can spread through sexual contact and can be bacterial, viral, or otherwise. If a woman is taking oral contraceptives, it doesn’t mean she’s protected from these infections. Oral contraceptives can’t prevent STDs,” she said.

The ‘withdrawal/pull-out’ method prevents pregnancy

The withdrawal method, or pull-out method, is not a reliable way to prevent pregnancy. It reduces the risk but isn’t foolproof, as pre-ejaculatory fluid can contain sperm. Dr Rajeev Sood, Director & HOD of Urology & Kidney Transplant Surgery at Marengo Asia Hospitals, said, “The withdrawal method is highly unreliable as pre-ejaculate can contain sperm, leading to pregnancy. It also offers no protection against STIs.”

Using two condoms doubles the protection

“No, this is a myth. Using two condoms actually increases the chances of failure because the friction between them can cause them to rupture. It's not advisable to use two condoms; one is more than sufficient,” said Dr. Nancy. Using two condoms can actually increase the risk of breakage due to constant friction. For effective protection, experts suggest using a single condom.

You can contract STIs from a toilet seat

STIs are transmitted through direct sexual contact, not from toilet seats. The pathogens that cause STIs generally can’t survive for an extended period of time outside the human body. “STIs are typically transmitted through sexual contact, not from toilet seats, as the organisms that cause STIs cannot survive long on surfaces like a toilet seat,” said Dr. Rajeev.

Sex means penetration

Sex is not limited to penetration. Many people find satisfaction in various forms of sexual activity, and focusing solely on penetration can overlook diverse experiences and needs. “Sex is not limited to penetration; it includes any activity that involves sexual intimacy and pleasure, regardless of whether penetration occurs,” Dr. Rajeev further specified.

Vaginas shouldn’t need extra lubricant

Vaginal lubrication varies due to factors like hormonal changes, medications, and overall health. If natural lubrication is insufficient, using a water-based lubricant can make the experience much more comfortable for both parties. “It’s normal to use extra lubricant for comfort and to reduce friction during sex. Many factors, like stress or hormonal changes, can affect natural lubrication,” Dr. Rajeev said.

It is normal for sex to hurt

Pain during sex is not something to simply accept. While occasional discomfort might be normal due to dryness, persistent pain is not and can be a sign of an infection or trauma. “Sex should not be painful. If it is, it may indicate an underlying issue that should be addressed with a healthcare provider,” Dr. Rajeev added.

You can only transmit an STI if you have symptoms

It’s not always the case that STDs or STIs come with symptoms. Sometimes they can be asymptomatic, meaning a person may not show any signs but still carry the infection. If someone has multiple partners, the infection could be present and spread without them knowing. That’s why it’s always important to get tested regularly,” according to Dr. Nancy. STIs can be transmitted even when symptoms are not present. Asymptomatic individuals can still spread infections, making regular testing important.

On World Sexual Health Day, debunking these myths is a step toward creating a more open, informed conversation about sexual health. By breaking down these misconceptions, we can reduce stigma and encourage honest discussions, which is a crucial step towards better health practices for all.