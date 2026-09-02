Would you shell out 47,000 for a Dyson toothbrush?

Dyson has officially entered the oral care space with the launch of its very first electric toothbrush, the Dyson CameraJet.

The main attraction? A microscopic 100,000-pixel camera set near the bristles that captures 28 frames per second.

Developed over six years of intensive research, the high-tech device leverages artificial intelligence and specialized hardware to help elevate daily brushing and flossing routines.

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The main attraction? A microscopic 100,000-pixel camera set near the bristles that captures 28 frames per second.

Powered by machine learning, the smart sensor detects interdental gaps in real time and automatically triggers a targeted burst of mouthrinse to precision-floss between teeth while you brush.

Users can also stream a live feed of their brushing directly via the MyDyson app for real-time coverage mapping and guided insights.

Priced at $499.99 (around ₹47,000), the launch has naturally set social media buzzing with lively reactions:

“We’re entering a magical new technological era. Super exciting,” shared one enthusiast online.

Another tech follower noted, “Oral hygiene plays a huge role in overall health, and many people overlook it. This is a very cool innovation!”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, lifestyle followers couldn't help but add some humor: “Does a ₹47,000 toothbrush come with a dental degree or stream Netflix while I brush?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, lifestyle followers couldn't help but add some humor: “Does a ₹47,000 toothbrush come with a dental degree or stream Netflix while I brush?” {{/usCountry}}

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Others wondered about adding one more lens to their daily routine, with one user remarking, “Curious to see if people really want a camera inside another everyday gadget.”

Whether it becomes an essential bathroom luxury or a niche gadget for early tech adopters, Dyson’s foray into dental innovation has certainly made a bold splash.