World Heart Day: From ignored warning signs to stents, three young survivors share their fight against heart problems

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, according to the World Health Organization. Over four out of five CVD-related deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. The age bar is going lower every year. In India, 1 in 4 men under 40 reportedly experience heart attack, as per the Indian Heart Association. On World Heart Day, three survivors in their 20s, 30s and early 40s recall the warning signs they dismissed and the habits they wish they had changed sooner.

"I assumed winter winds caused my jaw pain": Sachin Srivastava, 41-year-old finance professional

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 annually (Magnifiq)

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On December 15, 2023, I was riding my bike from Dwarka to Noida when I developed unusual jaw pain. Since it was winter, I assumed the cold wind was to blame and ignored it.

By lunchtime, the pain had spread to my shoulders and I had started sweating. A senior took me to hospital, where doctors confirmed I was having a heart attack. An angiography revealed blockages in two arteries, one of them about 95%. I underwent angioplasty and received two stents.

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{{^usCountry}} Looking back, I had several unhealthy habits: frequent outside food, heavy smoking, drinking socially and almost no exercise. My life has since changed completely. I watch my diet, follow a proper sleep routine and aim for at least 10,000 steps a day. "At 29, I have a stent in my artery": Rochan Parashar, 29-year-old strategy consultant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back, I had several unhealthy habits: frequent outside food, heavy smoking, drinking socially and almost no exercise. My life has since changed completely. I watch my diet, follow a proper sleep routine and aim for at least 10,000 steps a day. "At 29, I have a stent in my artery": Rochan Parashar, 29-year-old strategy consultant {{/usCountry}}

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Rochan Parashar was diagnosed with a triple-vessel disease, and he continues to fight it, hoping he wouldn't have to undergo bypass surgery.

Two days before my 29th birthday this April, I felt unusually breathless for around 10 minutes. I dismissed it as pollution. Over the next two days, I developed chest pain.

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Tests later revealed triple-vessel disease, with three major arteries and two marginal vessels affected. Doctors initially found it hard to believe because of my age, but I have always led an active life, played state-level basketball and hold a black belt in taekwondo.

After angiography, I was told I might need bypass surgery. We eventually decided on medication and angioplasty, and I now have a stent in my left anterior descending artery.

For now, I am only allowed to walk for exercise. I meditate more because the anxiety has increased, and every small sensation now makes me wonder if it is connected to my heart.

“Something felt off at 2.30am... I thought I was just tired”

Deepanshu Shukla wishes he would have paid more attention to fitness.

It happened after a late-night flight in May 2025, when I was 33. Around 2.30am, something felt off, but I thought I was simply exhausted and tried to sleep. I had none of the symptoms we usually associate with a heart attack, such as arm pain, chest pain or breathlessness. I just felt uneasy.

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I woke again around 4.30am and drove to the nearest hospital. Tests showed I had suffered two minor heart attack episodes. An angiography later revealed that one of my main arteries was about 90% blocked, and I underwent angioplasty and had a stent placed.

My lifestyle changed completely. I now eat low-salt, low-oil food, stay active and take my medication seriously. In hindsight, I wish I had made time for even 30 minutes of fitness a day and taken regular health check-ups more seriously.

Don’t ignore these signs of a heart problem, says doctor

Chest pain, pressure or tightness, especially with sweating, palpitations or breathlessness.

Unexplained shortness of breath during routine activity, exercise or even at rest.

Recurrent palpitations or an unusually fast or irregular heartbeat, particularly with dizziness or sweating.

New or persistent unexplained fatigue, or a noticeable drop in exercise tolerance.

Dizziness, fainting or near-fainting, with or without exertion.

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(Inputs from Dr Sanjay Kumar Chugh, Director of Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare)