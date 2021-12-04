HTLS 2021: Hope our achievements will inspire others, says Paralympian Sumit Antil

Paralympian Sumit Antil insisted that the recent Tokyo Paralympics have ensured increased recognition for para-athletes across the country. Antil, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw F64 event at the Tokyo Games, spoke in length about his experience as a Paralympian and preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Sumit was the part of the contingent which broke the Indian record for the highest number of medals in a single Paralympics. The javelin thrower believes that the feat will inspire many others like him to turn to Paralympics.

“It is good to being recognised. Things take time. With time, recognition and respect will increase,” Sumit said on HTLS.

"When I started, I only thought of breaking the world record. I did that. I hope whatever happened to me doesn't happen to anyone, but if something like this happens, people now know that they can always turn to Paralympics. There are a lot of inspirational athletes like us who have made the country proud.

“So, the struggles would be definitely less. We didn't have that awareness about Paralympics, but now people know about us," said the para-athlete.

Sumit broke the world record amid his gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, and he revealed that he met Neeraj Chopra ahead of the Games in March earlier this year.

Neeraj won the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics when he secured the top podium finish in javelin throw event in Tokyo.

“There’s a world of difference in normal javelin throw and para javelin throw. In the latter, there are so many exercises you can’t do. In March, went to see Neeraj bhai to see how he throws 90 metres while para-athletes struggle to hit 70 metres," said Sumit.

