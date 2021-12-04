Home / Htls / Ht Leadership Summit 2021 / HTLS 2021 | Talks with Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa on: Amit Shah on alliance for Punjab polls
The Punjab election will be fought on the issue of merit and vikas, Union home minister Amit Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021. 
During a session on the fifth and final day of HTLS 2021, Union home minister Amit Shah said the BJP may form an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party or Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa ahead of Punjab elections 2022.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP is in talks with both Amarinder Singh's party and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and an alliance may come up ahead of the Punjab assembly election. Delivering the keynote address of the concluding session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the home minister said his party is in talks with both the leaders with a positive note and an alliance may be formed.

The election in Punjab will be fought on merit and vikas, Amit Shah said adding it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's large heart that he withdrew the farm laws against which the farmers of Punjab have been protesting.

The Punjab assembly election scheduled to be held next year will be an interesting fight as former chief minister Amarinder Singh has exited from the Congress and floated his own party,  Punjab Lok Congress, which is open to forging an alliance with the BJP.

BJP general secretary in charge of Punjab Dushtant Gautam said the party is preparing to contest all 117 seats in the assembly election and the high command will decide on whether to go with Amarinder Singh or not.

Amarinder Singh's party is also open at an alliance with like-minded parties, such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa, who floated a splinter group, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), and Brahmpura factions. The farm laws stood between Amarinder and the BJP as the former chief minister strongly opposed the farm laws, but now with the laws withdrawn, there is no roadblock in an alliance of Amarinder Singh and the BJP.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

Saturday, December 04, 2021
