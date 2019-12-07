HTLS 2019: Dr David Ludwig and Dr Satchin Panda on diet, sleep and nutrition

htls

Dr. David Ludwig, Professor, Pediatrics and Nutrition at Harvard University and Pediatric Endocrinology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Dr. Satchin Panda, Professor, Salk Institute and author of the Circadian Code were in conversation with Sanchita Sharma, Editor - Health and Science, Hindustan Times at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Talking about nutrition and diets, they discussed what works and what doesn’t.

Talking about nutrition, Dr. David Ludwig said, “While drug development has robust investment and companies might put in a billion dollars for research, nutrition has a smaller budget. Nutrition has been treated as the step child of science.”

He went on to add, “Hippocrates said let food be your medicine and medicine be your food. The populations that have been studied are mostly Caucasian. We need research to stop epidemics such as diabetes in India. The Indian diet is very heavy in processed carbohydrates, which should be replaced with vegetarian protein sources.”

Dr. Satchin said, “For the first time in human life we are living beyond 50, almost every organ in our body has a clock, each organ needs downtime.” He also added that his labs, hundreds of mice were cured of diabetes. They had also done a study on people who were only eating during a 10 hour period, and many of them lost abdominal fat when they followed this.”

“In studies where you eat too much the problem is that people lose interest in food. People who snore don’t get good sleep, the brain gets fuzzy, and the person makes bad food decisions, the sleep derived brain doesn’t know when to stop.”

Talking about the importance of sleep, Dr. Satchin added, “When you sleep better, your food craving goes down. When brain makes better decisions, you eat better food. A study from WHO has also said that night-shifts can increase the occurrence of certain cancers.”