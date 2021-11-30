HTLS 2021: New Parliament building by end of 2022, says Central Vista architect Bimal Patel

The architect who is involved in the redevelopment of the new Central Vista has promised that the project will be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) soon, before the next year’s Republic Day parade.

The 19th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

Speaking to Hindustan Times’ Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar, Architect Bimal Patel also said that the new Parliament building will be ready by the end of next year, before the next winter session.

The leading architect acknowledged of receiving criticism, but said he has approached the Central Vista project with respect, to honour the history associated with it.

“By the end of 2022, before the next winter session, the country will have a new Parliament building,” Patel said on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). He added that the team is facing a lot of challenges but has met most of them.

“I can understand the apprehensions that people have, those are well-founded. So much of change that we see around us is problematic, it takes away old memories,” said Patel.

“But besides being emotive, people should look at the facts, and what is being proposed. Since our approach is respectful of history, there shouldn't be any problem,” he added.

“However, something is of historical importance should not paralyse us. We must do what is necessary to transform these places so that they function for us in the same way they do today,” said Patel.

When asked about the relocation of National Museum, Patel said it’s a progressive move.

“I can understand the concerns around moving the museum and handling of the artefacts. But it's the right time for our Republic to abandon the symbols of the Raj and turn them over to the people,” said the leading architect

It is an extremely timely move, in line with the spirit of our Republic, he added.