HTLS 2022: A packed scheduled for final day -'Envision new tomorrow'

It’s a packed day as the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 enters the fifth and final day where top personalities in the world of politics, sports and cinema are set to share their perspectives and worldviews. The 20th edition of the HT Leadership Summit – with the agenda of ‘Envisioning a New Tomorrow – began on November 8 and the sessions on the first four days were held virtually. On day 5, all the sessions are being held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Here are the highlights of the final and the busiest day of the 20th Edition of HTLS:

10 am - The session begins with a keynote address from Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director, Hindustan Times Media Limited.

10:05- 11 - Boris Johnson: In conversation with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will talk about global politics and more.

11-11:45 - George Clooney: Recipient of multiple accolades, including Academy Awards, Clooney will talk about world cinema. He will be in conversation with Bollywood heartthrob Anil Kapoor.

11:45-12:15: Chief Justice of India – Justice DY Chandrachud – who assumed charge as the 50th CJI this week will be in conversation with Utkarsh Anand, National Legal Editor, Hindustan Times.

12:25 – 13:05 – Two cricket giants - Sachin Tendulkar, former Team India captain and Brian Lara, former West Indies Captain, will be in speaking with Kunal Pradhan, Managing Editor, Hindustan Times

13:05 – 13:35 - Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, will be the business leader speaking on the day 5 of the session.

14:30- 15:00 - Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India will be speaking with R Sukumar as global economy witnesses many challenges.

15:00 – 15:30 – Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be sharing perspectives with Anand Narasimhan of the Network 18.

16:15- 16: 45- Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand will shed light on the present and the past in the world of Chess.

16:45 – Actors Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan will speaking with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor - Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times

17: 25- 17:55 – Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be talking about northeast and the country.

17:55 – 18:25- In conversation with Kunal Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be talking about the national capital, challenges and his political perspectives.

