Time for us to abandon symbols of the Raj: Bimal Patel on Central Vista project

Architect Bimal Patel, who is involved in the redevelopment of the Central Vista in New Delhi, has defended the government’s decision to go for a makeover of the area. While acknowledging the need to preserve history, he said it should not hinder with progressive steps.

“People using Parliament want the difficulties being faced in using the House to be addressed. The current structure was meant to be used as Council House and not as Parliament,” Patel said on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).

Speaking to Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar, Patel said that rather being emotive about the changes being implemented in Central Vista, “people should look at the facts and what is being proposed”.

“I can understand the concerns around moving the museum and handling of the artefacts. But it's the right time for our Republic to abandon the symbols of the Raj and turn them over to the people,” he added.

Patel said that the area where the new Central Vista is coming up is the most important public space, but it has many problems. “It lacks toilets. You cannot have a three-kilometre-long garden and one public toilet at one end. It lacks lighting, which makes a lot of area inaccessible. The water bodies are beautiful but they are leaking.”

The proposed Central Vista Project envisages a new Parliament with a built-up area of around 60,000 square metres and expanded seating for over 1,200 members of both Houses, along with 51 Union ministries in 10 buildings.

Patel said that the project will be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) before the Republic Day parade next year. He also promised that the new Parliament building will be ready before the next winter session in 2022-end.