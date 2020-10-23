‘I don’t do roles that fail to excite me’

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:31 IST

After a career span of almost two decades, versatile actor Shakti Anand wishes to only do projects that excite him. “Unlike two decades back, the audience today is smart and fast. They have an in-built dislike button. That being so, I don’t wish to give my blood and sweat to a show, or series, that fails to excite me. ‘Maza nai ayega toh public watch nahin karegi’ irrespective of the money spent on the project,” said Anand, best remembered for shows like ‘Saara Akaash,’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’

He said that having big names in the cast does pull in audiences to a show, “Audiences trust those actors who they have watched on screen for years but that charm is short-lived, say for a week. After that it’s only script and right characterisation that can take a show forward,” he said.

About working during the pandemic, Anand said, “I was working during the peak of the pandemic, as my project demanded it, and so we shot in Goa. Initially, I was in a state of panic but as the work started it was all okay. Luckily, work continued to pour in and being selective, I picked up two-three projects both for OTT as well as TV.”

Anand is currently shooting for a web as well as a TV show and enjoying playing diverse characters. “When I was offered TV daily ‘Humari Waali Good News’ I loved the idea but was in two minds to age on screen and play a lifeless character that has nothing much to do. But when they confirmed the script, my role actually did come out well etched. On the web, I’ll be seen playing an antagonist in the upcoming series ‘Naxalbari’ and I’m loving every bit of it. Another OTT series is also in the pipeline.”