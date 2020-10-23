e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘I don’t do roles that fail to excite me’

‘I don’t do roles that fail to excite me’

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:31 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Shakti Anand
Shakti Anand
         

After a career span of almost two decades, versatile actor Shakti Anand wishes to only do projects that excite him. “Unlike two decades back, the audience today is smart and fast. They have an in-built dislike button. That being so, I don’t wish to give my blood and sweat to a show, or series, that fails to excite me. ‘Maza nai ayega toh public watch nahin karegi’ irrespective of the money spent on the project,” said Anand, best remembered for shows like ‘Saara Akaash,’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’

He said that having big names in the cast does pull in audiences to a show, “Audiences trust those actors who they have watched on screen for years but that charm is short-lived, say for a week. After that it’s only script and right characterisation that can take a show forward,” he said.

About working during the pandemic, Anand said, “I was working during the peak of the pandemic, as my project demanded it, and so we shot in Goa. Initially, I was in a state of panic but as the work started it was all okay. Luckily, work continued to pour in and being selective, I picked up two-three projects both for OTT as well as TV.”

Anand is currently shooting for a web as well as a TV show and enjoying playing diverse characters. “When I was offered TV daily ‘Humari Waali Good News’ I loved the idea but was in two minds to age on screen and play a lifeless character that has nothing much to do. But when they confirmed the script, my role actually did come out well etched. On the web, I’ll be seen playing an antagonist in the upcoming series ‘Naxalbari’ and I’m loving every bit of it. Another OTT series is also in the pipeline.”

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In