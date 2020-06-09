e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

I will continue to praise old songs but I don’t have a problem with new music: Sukhwinder Singh

The singer says that he can never diss new tracks and tunes because we cannot live in the past.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:25 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he is going to release 12 music videos in the next one year.
Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he is going to release 12 music videos in the next one year.
         

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India for more than two months served as a big bummer for everyone. But as we slowly move towards Unlock 1.0, people are excited about getting back to work and doing what they love. Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he is really enthusiastic and pumped to restart work with full gusto. “I will be releasing 12 music videos by July next year, apart from my film songs, and I am really excited,” he says, adding, “Pain and suffering will never be our well-wisher or friend so we should not spend too much time with it. We should always try and move on from bad things,” says the singer as he talks about everyone recovering from the pandemic.

“My relationship with film music will always stay but my team and I have decided to release independent singles to entertain everyone to the fullest with different genres of songs. If you constantly keep talking about sad and depressing thing, it is very difficult. We have to move on,” says the 48-year-old singer. 

View this post on Instagram

???????

A post shared by Sukhwinder Singh (@sukhwindersinghofficial) on

As far as the business of music industry is concerned, Singh says that if someone is making something with their heart, people will even pay the last remaining penny in their pocket to enjoy it. “There are very few special people in every industry. Making music videos is not a big deal but aap kitni shiddat ke saath usko banate hai, uska content kitna rich hai aur kis hadh tak who logon ke dilon ko choota hai is important. To give a hit film or a hit song, you have to be very passionate about your work. Agar aap kaam ke saath dillagi karoge, toh who kaam logon ke dil ko nahi chu payega. Quality is always more important than quantity. If people are not attracted or don’t get connected to your work, no matter how many things you make, it doesn’t matter,” he says.

 

About the changing dynamics of the music industry, Singh says that he will always be appreciative of old music, but he will never diss new trends or music. “I will continue to praise old songs but that doesn’t mean that I have a problem with new songs or new music. I cannot call new songs bad, how can I do that? Even I have sung songs that were new for that generation like Chak De and Jai Ho. One must experience the past to perform better in the present. We cannot live in the past, but we have to learn from it,” says the kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju; 2018) singer.

Singh says that nothing much changed for him during the lockdown. “I used to do the same things before that I did during this time,” he signs off.

top news
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Massive fire at Assam’s oil well that has been spewing gas for 14 days
Massive fire at Assam’s oil well that has been spewing gas for 14 days
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In