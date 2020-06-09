I will continue to praise old songs but I don’t have a problem with new music: Sukhwinder Singh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:25 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India for more than two months served as a big bummer for everyone. But as we slowly move towards Unlock 1.0, people are excited about getting back to work and doing what they love. Singer Sukhwinder Singh says he is really enthusiastic and pumped to restart work with full gusto. “I will be releasing 12 music videos by July next year, apart from my film songs, and I am really excited,” he says, adding, “Pain and suffering will never be our well-wisher or friend so we should not spend too much time with it. We should always try and move on from bad things,” says the singer as he talks about everyone recovering from the pandemic.

“My relationship with film music will always stay but my team and I have decided to release independent singles to entertain everyone to the fullest with different genres of songs. If you constantly keep talking about sad and depressing thing, it is very difficult. We have to move on,” says the 48-year-old singer.

As far as the business of music industry is concerned, Singh says that if someone is making something with their heart, people will even pay the last remaining penny in their pocket to enjoy it. “There are very few special people in every industry. Making music videos is not a big deal but aap kitni shiddat ke saath usko banate hai, uska content kitna rich hai aur kis hadh tak who logon ke dilon ko choota hai is important. To give a hit film or a hit song, you have to be very passionate about your work. Agar aap kaam ke saath dillagi karoge, toh who kaam logon ke dil ko nahi chu payega. Quality is always more important than quantity. If people are not attracted or don’t get connected to your work, no matter how many things you make, it doesn’t matter,” he says.

About the changing dynamics of the music industry, Singh says that he will always be appreciative of old music, but he will never diss new trends or music. “I will continue to praise old songs but that doesn’t mean that I have a problem with new songs or new music. I cannot call new songs bad, how can I do that? Even I have sung songs that were new for that generation like Chak De and Jai Ho. One must experience the past to perform better in the present. We cannot live in the past, but we have to learn from it,” says the kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju; 2018) singer.

Singh says that nothing much changed for him during the lockdown. “I used to do the same things before that I did during this time,” he signs off.