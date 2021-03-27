Home / India News / 'No intention of curtailing flight services': Hardeep Singh Puri amid fresh Covid spike
india news

'No intention of curtailing flight services': Hardeep Singh Puri amid fresh Covid spike

Puri said to check the second wave of infections, airport authorities have been instructed to blacklist passengers who fail to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.(File photo)

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday the government is not planning to curtail flight services further amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). However, plans of making all services functional from April 1 have been postponed amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Puri added.

"No intention of curtailing [flight services]. Domestic flights were halted in March 2020 and resumed on May 25. We have been further reopening them. Our intention was to open them 100 per cent with the onset of the summer schedule from April 1 since we are at 80 per cent right now. We can't open it 100 per cent now due to the second spike of Covid," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Puri said to check the second wave of infections, airport authorities have been instructed to blacklist passengers who fail to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. "I have told the airport operators and airlines to passengers who do not wear masks and fail to maintain social distancing norms into a no flyers list," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls GNCTD Bill ‘murder of democracy’, move to target AAP

Shopkeepers in Klayan protest after weekend closure orders as Covid cases rise

80% of new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 5 other states: Govt

10 months on, kin of MP men run over by train in Maha, await death certificates

Commenting on the privatisation of Air India, he said the process is likely to be completed by May-end. "At a meeting on Monday, it was decided that the government will close the financial bids within 64 days," he told ANI, adding that there were multiple bidders and some have been shortlisted.

Other public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Pawan Hans disinvestment are also in process, he said. "The airline is still in debt of 60 thousand crore and it is liable to be sold," he added.

The civil aviation minister's statement comes in the backdrop of India registering a record 62,258 daily cases of the coronavirus disease on Saturday, taking the country’s infection tally past 11.9 million. The country's death toll went up to 161,240 with 291 fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardeep singh puri coronavirus crisis domestic flight operations air india sale
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP