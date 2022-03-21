KCR's swipe at BJP for endorsing ‘The Kashmir Files'

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday joined the chorus against the recently released Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

"What is the film The Kashmir Files? If there is any progressive government, there should be irrigation files and economic files. Who wants The Kashmir Files?... The central government is asking its employees to go and watch the movie. What kind of politics is this? Who is responsible for the atmosphere in the country?" KCR said, in an apparent attack on the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film.

"In Delhi, Kashmir pandits say that some people are doing this for the votes, we did not get any benefits," KCR added.

The Telangana chief minister also demanded the Centre to buy the Yasangi crop. "Our ministers will go to New Delhi tomorrow to ask the Centre for the same. This is an important food sector in India. There has to be a uniform food grain policy in the country," news agency ANI quoted KCR as saying.

The movie, produced by Zee Studios, has triggered a political furore. While the Opposition has called it a "propaganda film", several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Several Opposition leaders have alleged that the government was seeking to spread hatred in society through the movie.

Recently, Modi also endorsed the movie, saying it is incumbent on those who fight for the truth to ensure that all efforts to present history in the right context are supported.

Opposition leaders such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the movie and demanded a fresh probe into the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said “Pakistan and militancy” were responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I believe that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist. Pakistan and militancy are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, it has affected all Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims, Dogras,” the Congress veteran said in Jammu.

"Political parties may create a divide 24x7 on basis of religion, caste and other things... I am not forgiving any party including mine (Congress)... Civil society should stay together. Justice must be given to everyone irrespective of caste and religion," Azad added.

Last week, Union home minister Amit Shah also met the crew of the film which, he said, was a bold representation of truth.