'Pakistan responsible for…': Ghulam Nabi Azad amid ‘The Kashmir Files' row

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said “Pakistan and militancy” were responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. His comments come amid the ongoing controversy over the recently released Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

“I believe that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist. Pakistan and militancy are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, it has affected all Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims, Dogras,” the Congress veteran said in Jammu.

The movie, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, has triggered a political furore.

"Political parties may create a divide 24x7 on basis of religion, caste and other things... I am not forgiving any party including mine (Congress)... Civil society should stay together. Justice must be given to everyone irrespective of caste and religion," news agency ANI quoted Azad as saying.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Several Opposition leaders have alleged that the government was seeking to spread hatred in society through the movie.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also endorsed the movie, saying it is incumbent on those who fight for the truth to ensure that all efforts to present history in the right context are supported.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah also met the crew of the film which, he said, was a bold representation of truth.

Opposition leaders such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the movie and demanded a fresh probe into the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.