'… transfer not only option': Mahua Moitra on IAS officer dog, walking row

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted Saturday in response to those commenting on an earlier tweet on the row over a Delhi IAS couple transferred amid allegations they forced a state-run stadium to close early so they could walk their dog. The Lok Sabha MP - who was 'reminded' that both officers belonged to a service cadre that included area of new posts - said 'transfer is NOT (the) only disciplinary option available for errant officers'.

"For all Vishwaguru disciples pointing out what AGMUT stands for - one small point: Transfer is NOT only disciplinary option available for errant officers. Ever thought of that?" she tweeted.

Earlier today Mahua Moitra accused the union home ministry of paying lip service to the north-eastern states; this was after home minister Amit Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh last week and praised the state.

She said transferring an 'errant Delhi bureaucrat' to Arunachal reflected poorly on the status of the north-eastern state and was at odds with Shah's words.

"Why shame Arunachal by transferring errant Delhi bureaucrat there? Why pay lip service to northeast and then treat area like a dump for your rubbish?" she asked, tagging Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu.

The tweet prompted critical replies, including some invoked the hostile political relationship between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which was beaten by the ruling party in bitterly-fought assembly elections last year.

Another pointed out that both officers concerned are from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

The IAS couple - Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga - have been sent to the UT of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, and with 'immediate effect'.

The row broke after the Indian Express published a report showing them walking a dog on an athletics track. The report said the Delhi government stadium had been cleared on their orders so they could walk the dog.

Khirwar told the Express the allegations were untrue.

The entire row, meanwhile, has also sparked a meme fest on Twitter, with those online now more concerned about the fate of the dog.

Will s/he go to Ladakh or Arunachal, or will custody of the pooch be shared?

