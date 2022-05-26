IAS couple, who walked their dog at Delhi stadium, shunted to Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

The Union home ministry on Thursday transferred IAS couple Sanjiv Khirwar and Rinku Dugga, both 1994 batch officers of the AGMUT cadre, outside Delhi, after it was claimed that athletes at the national capital's Thyagraj Stadium were being told to finish their training early so that Khirwar could bring his dog to the facility for daily evening walk.

Also Read | Thyagraj Stadium controversy: Who is IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar

While Khirwar, who worked as principal secretary (revenue) with the Delhi government, was transferred to Ladakh, Dugga was shunted to Arunachal Pradesh, a home ministry notification read.

Earlier today, The Indian Express reported, citing athletes who train at the Delhi government-run stadium, that athletes who train there were being forced to finish training early so that Khirwar, who is from Delhi itself, could take a walk with his pet at the facility. In a photo which went viral, the couple are seen taking a walk inside the ground with their dog.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON