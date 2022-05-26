Thyagraj Stadium controversy: Who is IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar
A major controversy erupted on Thursday after a leading English daily reported that athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to end training before their usual time. Citing athletes, the report stated that the likely reason behind this was a senior IAS officer bringing his dog at the facility, each evening, for a walk.
As soon as the matter, reported by The Indian Express, went viral, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government swung into action, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal issuing a directive that all sports facilities under its ambit will remain open for sportspersons till 10pm.
Also Read | Delhi sports facilities timing extended amid anger over IAS officer's exclusive walk with dog
Meanwhile, the bureaucrat in question, Delhi’s principal secretary (revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, told The Indian Express claims against him were ‘absolutely incorrect.’
So, who is Sanjeev Khirwar, the IAS officer at the centre of the controversy?
(1.) According to Moneycontrol, Khirwar is one of the senior-most bureaucrats of the Union territory’s government, with all district magistrates (DMs) and sub-district magistrates (SDMs) in the national capital reporting to him.
(2.) The 50-year-old is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories cadre). In a career spanning 28 years, he has served in important positions. This includes a stint, from October 2009 to August 2014, as a private secretary to the erstwhile Union woman and child welfare ministers.
(3.) Before his current posting, the he was the principal secretary (environment and forest) in the Delhi government. He held the additional charge of principal secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner in Delhi.
(4.) Khirwar has another connection with the city in that the metropolis is his hometown. He has a BTech in Computer Sciences as well as a Masters’ Degree in Economics.
(5.) His wife, Rinku Dhugga, is an IAS officer herself, and also from the 1994 batch of the AGMUT cadre. Dhugga, who is from Haryana, was spotted with her husband in the stadium by the newspaper.
-
U.P. Budget 2022-23: ₹1,000 cr for uninterrupted power to villages during night
In its 2022-23 budget, the state government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to enable the UP Power Corporation to buy additional electricity to ensure that villages have access to uninterrupted supply from 7pm to 6am during the summer even as it also allocated funds for the implementation of a new power reform scheme as announced by the Centre last year.
-
Mathura: First case on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue restored
The first among the 11 cases filed on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in recent years was restored to its original number on Thursday and July 1, 2022 was fixed for filing of reply by defendants in the case.
-
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from infringing HT Media's intellectual rights
The Delhi high court on Thursday delivered a punishing blow to rogue website hindustantimes.tech, after finding it guilty of misusing HT Media's trademarks and also the content published by the group on their website. While passing the interim injunction order, the Delhi high court noted that the mark 'Hindustan Times' is the registered trademark of HT Media, which commands a global viewership and reputation of being one of India's oldest newspapers.
-
Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Mumbai Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut along with Sena's Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday. If elected, this will be Raut's fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha. In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.
-
Eco-activists raise concern over TMC’s nod for building bungalows in SGNP buffer zone
Mumbai: Environmentalists and concerned residents of Thane have raised alarm over the construction of 20 commercial bungalows in Yeoor village, which lies within the notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where development activities are restricted. The bungalows, Hindustan Times has learnt, are being developed by Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Hanmant Jagdale, who was awarded a commencement certificate for the project in April last year. Activists, however, termed these constructions as illegal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics